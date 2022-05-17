5 Things To Know On Tuesday, May 17, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. U.S. reaches 1 million COVID-19 deaths

The United States reached a tragic milestone: 1 million COVID-19 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.

The U.S. is believed to be the first nation to reach 1 million COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the virus is considered the cause of over 6 million deaths.

According to federal data, overall U.S. deaths spiked by almost 19% (535,191) between 2019 and 2020, from 2,854,838 to 3,390,029 in the U.S. The spike in overall deaths was the largest in the U.S. in 100 years.

1 million covid deaths

2. Third round of free at-home Covid-19 tests now available

The federal government started taking orders for a third round of COVID-19 test kits on Monday.

Each order now contains eight rapid antigen tests, the USPS website says. The previous two rounds, offered in January and March, sent out four tests each.

The number of new Covid cases has been increasing in recent weeks, although whether that factored into the latest round of tests was not immediately clear.

Scripps National At-home COVID-19 test

3. Abbott reaches agreement with FDA to reopen baby formula plant

Infant formula maker Abbott says it's reached an agreement with U.S. health officials to restart production at its largest domestic factory, a key step toward easing a nationwide shortage.

The supply shortage was triggered in part by the closure of Abbott Nutrition’s manufacturing plant in Michigan after four infants who consumed formula from the facility fell ill from bacterial infections, two of whom subsequently died. Abbott is the largest infant formula manufacturer in the U.S.

After production resumes, Abbott has said it will take at least eight weeks to begin shipping new products to stores.

Abbott reaches agreement with FDA to reopen baby formula plant

4. Sweden joins Finland in asking for NATO membership

Sweden joined Finland to formally request to join NATO. Membership in the alliance comes with a stipulation of providing military assistance if a member is attacked.

The move of adding Sweden and Findland could further upset Russia, which has sought to weaken the NATO alliance.

While Turkey has expressed reservations about expanding the alliance to include Finland, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that NATO members will accept the nation.

Sweden joins Finland in asking for NATO membership

5. White House moves to loosen remittance and flight rules on Cuba

The Biden administration says it will expand flights to Cuba and lift Trump-era restrictions on remittances that immigrants can send to people on the island.

The State Department said on Monday that it will remove the current $1,000-per-quarter limit on family remittances and will allow non-family remittances, which will support independent Cuban entrepreneurs. The U.S. will also allow scheduled and charter flights to locations beyond Havana, according to the State Department.

It will also move to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program and increase consular services and visa processing.

White House moves to loosen remittance and flight rules on Cuba

Today's Forecast

Rain chances on the lower side through Thursday

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On May 17, 1954, in a major civil rights victory, the U.S. Supreme Court hands down an unanimous decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, ruling that racial segregation in public educational facilities is unconstitutional.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."