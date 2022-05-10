5 Things To Know On Tuesday, May 10, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. $676 million now available to struggling Florida homeowners

Florida has been appropriated $676 million as part of the Homeowner Assistance Fund, which was created last year through the American Rescue Plan.

"The money can be used for mortgage payments, utility bills and even skyrocketing home insurance premiums," Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, said. "If approved, the applicants can expect DEO to disperse the funds directly to their mortgage lenders, their local taxing authorities, property and flood insurance carriers, utility service providers and internet service providers."

The program aims to prevent the loss of 20,000 homes to foreclosure.

State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said about 24,000 people have already applied for the funds thus far through DEO, but only 386 people have been approved.

2. Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court

The Senate passed legislation Monday to beef up security for Supreme Court justices as they deliberate abortion access and whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The bipartisan bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, did not provide additional funding, which could come later. But it aims to put the court on par with the executive and legislative branches, making certain the nine justices are provided security as some protesters have gathered outside their homes.

The bill now moves to the House for its consideration.

3. Former corrections officer dies, inmate apprehended

Vicky White and murder suspect Casey White were located on Monday and led authorities on a chase near Evansville, Indiana.

Casey reportedly surrendered after crashing the vehicle. Vicky was taken to a hospital after shooting herself, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The coroner confirmed she died Monday night.

The two reportedly had a “special relationship” before their disappearance nearly two weeks ago.

4. What's behind formula shortage in South Florida, nationwide?

Baby formula is quickly disappearing from South Florida store shelves, and parents are now fighting an uphill battle for their babies' health.

Industry experts said coronavirus-related shutdowns greatly impacted the supply chain for baby formula.

There was also a massive recall of Similac formula back in February. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also shut down a manufacturing plant in Michigan after five babies reportedly came down with bacterial infections.

5. US could reach 100M COVID-19 cases by fall, officials warn

Officials say the 100 million case estimate could be avoided if precautions are taken and if the government receives more funding for resources, including updated vaccines and more testing.

Pfizer and Moderna are working to update their vaccines by the fall. But the country may not have enough money to buy enough vaccines for everyone. That’s why the administration is asking Congress for more than $22 billion in aid.

Officials warn that if they don’t receive enough emergency aid funding, certain supplies, including antiviral drug Paxlovid, could run out as early as October.

On This Day In History

On May 10, 1869, the presidents of the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads meet in Promontory, Utah, and drive a ceremonial last spike into a rail line that connects their railroads. This made transcontinental railroad travel possible for the first time in U.S. history. No longer would western-bound travelers need to take the long and dangerous journey by wagon train.

