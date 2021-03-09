5 Things To Know On Tuesday, March 9, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida lowering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 60+

Gov. Ron DeSantis said starting March 15 the state will be lowering the age to 60 years old for Florida residents that can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week the state announced that all school employees and child care workers in Florida, regardless of age, can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis said he hopes to announce soon an expansion of vaccine sites for both CVS and Walgreens.

2. How to choose between Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines at Publix:

Publix says they will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccines in addition to the Moderna vaccine and there’s an easy way to choose which one to receive.

Every Wednesday, the appointments made during the window will be exclusively for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The first window will open March 10 at 7 a.m. The appointments will be made for either Saturday, March 13 or Sunday, March 14.

The other two appointment windows on Mondays and Fridays will be for the Moderna vaccine. Those appointment windows also open at 7 a.m.

3. Exclusive PPP loan window for small businesses ending today:

Time is running out for small business owners who are looking to take advantage of a new change to the Small Business Administration's paycheck protection program.

The priority window for sole proprietors and businesses with less than 20 employees, will expire at 5 p.m.

The exclusive access benefit was implemented by the Biden Administration to help ensure smaller companies have an opportunity to receive funds.

4. President Biden schedules first prime-time address of his presidency

President Joe Biden will deliver his first prime-time address of his presidency on Thursday, which will mark the one-year anniversary of when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

March 11, 2020, was also the one and only time that President Donald Trump delivered a prime-time address about the coronavirus, announcing that the US was suspending non-essential travel between the United States and much of Europe.

"He will discuss the many sacrifices of the -- the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

5. What's the status for the stimulus checks?

Following the Senate’s narrow passage of President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Saturday, the legislation faces just one more hurdle before landing on Biden’s desk.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said from the chamber on Monday that the American Rescue Plan will be up for a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday, when it is expected to pass without any GOP support.

Once the House votes on the bill, the legislation goes to Biden, who is expected to sign it immediately.

Today's Forecast

Warming trend this week

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

On This Day In History

On March 09, 1997, Christopher Wallace, a.k.a Biggie Smalls, a.k.a. the Notorious B.I.G., is shot to death at a stoplight in Los Angeles. The murder was thought to be the culmination of an ongoing feud between rap music artists from the East and West coasts.

