5 Things To Know On Tuesday, June 22, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida's overall crime rate down, violent crime up in 2020

In a year when many people worked at home or stayed home more often during the coronavirus pandemic, burglaries, robberies and larcenies dropped significantly. Robberies dropped 17%, burglaries dropped 17.8% and larcenies dropped 18.5%.

Florida also saw a small drop in the number of reported rapes, from 8,439 in 2019 to 7,650 in 2020, or a decrease of 9.3%.

However murders increased 14.7% from 2019. Of those, 1,025 were committed with a gun, up 20.2% from the year before. Murders committed with a gun made up nearly 80% of the state's total.

Florida's overall crime rate down, violent crime up in 2020

2. GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill is all, but certain to be rejected in a key Senate test vote.

Supporters of the bill say it would expand voter access, reduce influence of money in politics, limit partisan gerrymandering and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders.

The action Tuesday is expected to provide a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation. It's also forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps.

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

3. Carl Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay

A defensive end with the Las Vegas Raiders is the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay.

Nassib, who was the third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and is headed into his 6th pro season, also said that he is a pretty private person and he is not doing it for attention. He said representation is important.

Additionally, Nassib said that he is going to do his best to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate and he is going to start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project.

John Bazemore/AP Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

4. Pet owner says toxic algae in Palm Beach County claimed dog's life

A new health alert was issued Monday for the C-51 canal in Palm Beach County due to the presence of toxic algae.

Residents are upset over the death of Bella -- an 8-year-old dog who her owner said died from ingesting blue-green algae in the water.

Pamela McAfee, the dog's owner, said testing on Bella's vomit showed how dangerous the water was, at least when Bella was sick in late May.

Toxic algae claims life of dog, pet owner says

5. New golf cart regulations up for debate in Wellington

The issue of golf carts has gained attention since last fall when the village council began reviewing a study on golf carts in the community.

Officials said the most common comments and concerns heard included underage drivers, reckless driving, too many people in the cart and golf carts not yielding to pedestrians.

The new rules would include drivers needing to be 14 years and older, prohibiting nighttime use, a maximum amount of passengers and more. You can see the full list at the link above.

New golf cart regulations up for debate in Wellington

Today's Forecast

Unsettled weather through the end of the work week:

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

All lanes closed on Florida's Turnpike NB at Glades Rd. after deadly crash:

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On June 22, 1944, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the G.I. Bill, an unprecedented act of legislation designed to compensate returning members of the armed services–known as G.I.s–for their efforts in World War II.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."