5 Things To Know on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

1. 2 killed in Delray Beach shooting at Independence Day block party

Delray Beach police are searching for a gunman after two people were killed in a shooting.

According to officials, the shooting happened southwest of 2nd St. and Southwest 3rd Ave near the famous Sundy House.

Witnesses say they were gathered for an Independence Day block party Monday night when the shooting began.

2. Person of interest in custody after Illinois Independence Day parade shooting

Police say a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror.

Authorities said 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III was named as a person of interest in the shooting and was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hourslong manhunt.

Crimo, who goes by the name Bobby, was an aspiring rapper with the stage name Awake the Rapper, posting on social media dozens videos and songs, some ominous and violent.

3. Teens lose fingers setting off fireworks in West Palm Beach

Two teenagers blew their fingers off while setting off fireworks in West Palm Beach, police said. The separate incidents took place Monday night during Fourth of July celebrations.

A 13-year-old boy setting off fireworks in the parking lot of a convenience store on Tamarind Avenue "blew some of his fingers off," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

In another incident, a 15-year-old boy was playing with fireworks when it ignited, blowing off his thumb and middle finger, Jachles said.

4. NASA satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon

A satellite the size of a microwave oven successfully broke free from its orbit around Earth and is headed toward the moon.

It's the latest step in NASA's plan to land astronauts on the lunar surface again. The Capstone satellite will take four months to reach the moon as it cruises along using minimal energy.

NASA eventually plans to put a space station in the same orbital path.

5. Judge sides with major drug distributors in landmark opioid lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled in favor of three major U.S. drug distributors in a landmark lawsuit filed in West Virginia.

Judge David Faber issued the ruling on Monday nearly a year after closing arguments were held in a bench trial in a lawsuit filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington.

The suit accused AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson of causing a health crisis by distributing 81 million pills over eight years in a county ravaged by opioid addiction.

Today's Forecast

Highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits Tuesday

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Tuesday July, 5, 2022

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On July 5, 1946, French designer Louis Réard unveils a daring two-piece swimsuit at the Piscine Molitor, a popular swimming pool in Paris. Parisian showgirl Micheline Bernardini modeled the new fashion, which Réard dubbed “bikini,” inspired by a news-making U.S. atomic test that took place off the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean earlier that week.

