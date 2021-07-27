5 Things To Know On Tuesday, July 27, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Last victim in Surfside condo collapse identified

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday the last remaining missing person has been accounted for and identified in the Surfside condominium tragedy, bringing the death toll to 98 people.

Levine Cava said 97 victims were recovered at the site and the other victim died at a local hospital. Firefighters declared Friday the end of their search for bodies at the site.

The Miami-Dade Police Department tweeted Monday that the final victim found, 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya, was recovered on July 20.

Last missing person identified in Surfside condo collapse, officials say

2. Hospital CEO says COVID-19 hospitalizations are now higher than ever before

Rob Lord, the CEO of Cleveland Clinic Martin Health, showed up unannounced at City Hall to warn city leaders that hospitals are once again overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

"This is by far the highest number of patients we have had in our facilities since the beginning of the pandemic," said Lord. "Over 90% of people who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. Those unvaccinated patients are younger, and they are sicker than what we saw in previous surges."

Lord said later this week, Cleveland Clinic will change its visitation policy from code orange to code red, meaning non-COVID patients will only be allowed one visitor each day.

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health CEO says COVID-19 hospitalizations are now higher than ever before

3. Palm Beach imposes mask mandate for anyone indoors on town property

As coronavirus cases rise throughout Florida, the town of Palm Beach on Monday announced that it will require anyone on town property indoors to wear a face mask and practice social distancing, regardless of an individual's vaccination status.

The mask policy has been reinstated for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

A special town council meeting regarding COVID-19 is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

Palm Beach imposes mask mandate for anyone indoors on town property

4. Florida sheriff’s office letter targets residents for ‘increased accountability’

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco’s letter is the latest step in a broad effort to monitor people considered likely lawbreakers. The campaign uses criminal histories, social networks and other intelligence to create the lists.

"As a result of this designation, we will go to great efforts to encourage change in your life through enhanced support and increased accountability," the letter says, explaining that recipients will be removed from the program if they refrain from criminal activity over the next two years.

The new effort comes amid a federal lawsuit filed earlier this year challenging earlier versions of the policing program, part of which involved tracking schoolchildren’s grades, attendance records and abuse histories to label them potential future criminals.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

5. Team USA: Dominates in Water Polo, makes history in Surfing and more

The United States men's water polo team demolished South Africa 20-3 and the women's team defeated China 12-7.

Hawaii's own Carissa Moore has secured her spot in the first-ever gold medal match in women's surfing.

Team USA overcame a rusty start in women's basketball to post a 81-72 comeback win over Nigeria to open pool play in their 50th-straight win in Olympic women's basketball.

The U.S. duo of Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky won silver as mixed team air rifle shooting made its Olympic debut Tuesday.

Team USA's Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell won the first medals for the U.S. in in women's synchro platform diving.

You can see the current medal count and the latest Olympic stories at the link above.

Team USA: Dominates in Water Polo, makes history in Surfing and more

On This Day In History

On July 27, 1981, Adam John Walsh, age 6, is abducted from a mall in Hollywood, Florida, and later found murdered. In the aftermath of the crime, Adam’s father, John Walsh, became a leading victims’ rights activist and host of the long-running television show America’s Most Wanted.

