5 Things To Know on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

1. First image of deep space from Webb Space Telescope revealed

President Joe Biden released the first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Monday, during a public event at the White House

It showcases the powerful capabilities of the Webb mission, a partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

Webb's first full-color image reveals thousands of galaxies, including the faintest objects ever observed in the infrared.

2. Shark sighting near Juno Beach forces swimmers out of water

Monday afternoon spinner sharks were seen near the sandbar at Ocean Cay Park. The water was cleared, ocean rescue flew double red flags, and the beach was shut down for 20 minutes.

Recently, there's been a trio of attacks spread across Florida. A surfer was bitten Sunday by a six-foot shark at New Smyrna Beach. A woman was attacked in the Keys on June 29 and another in Keaton Beach days later.

The state of Florida holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history at 896. For a little bit of contrast, Hawaii is next at 182. That's a huge decline.

3. Parkland father interrupts president's speech

As President Joe Biden touted a new gun law he signed last month, a mass shooting victim’s father interrupted Biden’s address on Monday at the White House.

Manuel Oliver lost his son Joaquin in 2018 during a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The father was among the families of past mass shooting victims invited to the White House for Monday’s event.

Biden told security to “let him talk” after initially telling him to “sit down.” Oliver said on CNN’s New Day that the law passed by Congress was not enough.

4. Home sales getting canceled at highest rate since pandemic began

A new report released Monday by Redfin shows home sales in the U.S. are getting canceled at a high rate.

Numbers from the information released indicate 60,000 home purchase agreements fell apart nationally in June, that's roughly 15% of homes that went under contracts.

Rising rates are causing contracts to fold because buyers who are financing are having to come up with more money.

5. Jan. 6 committee hearings resume today

The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to highlight how violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington.

The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol is set to convene at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The committee is probing whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies ahead of the violence. Leaders and members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are facing rare sedition charges for their alleged roles in the attack.

