5 Things To Know on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

1. Flights grounded at PBIA, delays up to nearly 4 hours

Flights at Palm Beach International Airport are being grounded, which is causing some flights to be delayed an average of three hours and 37 minutes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

2. CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

U.S. health officials are cutting isolation restrictions for Americans who test positive for the coronavirus and shortening close contacts' time to quarantine.

People with the virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days.

Stephen B. Morton/AP FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of his teachers to get an update on her COVID-19 symptoms, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days and also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

3. PBSO: Teen found dead in retention pond may have suffered medical episode

A Royal Palm Beach middle school student found dead in a retention pond Christmas night may have suffered a medical episode before entering the water and drowning wasn't a factor, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday night.

School District of Palm Beach County Vensly Maxime, 14, was found dead in a retention pond in Royal Palm Beach.

4. 2 children dead, 3 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Broward County

Two children are dead and three hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash in Broward County Monday.

5. Jaylen Waddle leads Dolphins to 7th straight win

Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3.

Derick Hingle/AP Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle runs for a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.

Today's Forecast

This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny and dry with no rain expected.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

On This Day In History

The world's first commercial movie screening took place in Paris in 1895.

