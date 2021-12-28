Watch
Jaylen Waddle leads Dolphins to 7th straight win

Miami beats short-handed Saints 20-3
Derick Hingle/AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle runs for a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 06:59:07-05

NEW ORLEANS — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3.

Miami became the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a row.

Nik Needham intercepted Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to help to help Miami become one of four 8-7 teams in contention for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC.

The Saints started Book because of a COVID-19 outbreak that took 16 players off of the active roster, including starting QB Taysom Hill.

