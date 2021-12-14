5 Things To Know On Tuesday, December 14, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has voted to pursue contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Lawmakers have also revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway. The texts reveal that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters.

The panel voted 9-0 to recommend the contempt charges. The House is expected to vote Tuesday to refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman.

2. Florida's turnout for boosters is low

Florida's turnout for COVID-19 boosters remains low as shot efficacy wains and cases start ticking back up.

The latest state report from Florida Health officials showed 13,530 new cases for the week of Dec. 3. That's more than 2,500 cases above the week prior.

The Centers for Disease Control ranks Florida 35th for boosted adults nationally. Only about a quarter (27.3%) have gotten one. Florida ranked 40th for those 65 and older.

Health experts emphasize boosters as COVID cases rise

3. NBA and NHL postponing games due COVID-19

The NBA postponed the Chicago Bulls' next two games on Monday, with 10 of the team's players in the league's health and safety protocols.

The NBA isn't the only league currently plagued by the virus.

The NHL also announced Monday that games involving the Calgary Flames would be postponed through Dec. 16 with six players testing positive for the virus

Marta Lavandier/AP Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, left, drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

4. Police searching for 2 Port St. Lucie teens missing for nearly a week

Authorities said 17-year-old Isabella J. Williams and 16-year-old Devin C. Leon were last seen at their respective residences on Dec. 7.

Police have deemed them 'runaways,’ because they voluntarily left their homes.

Both teens are believed to be traveling together in an unknown vehicle in South Florida. Authorities said special attention should be given to residents of Monroe and Miami-Dade County.

Port St. Lucie Police Seventeen-year-old Isabella J. Williams (left) and 16-year-old Devin C. Leon (right).





5. Undefeated Palm Beach Gardens football team wins national championship

Congratulations Palm Beach Gardens Gators 10U! The team of 10-year-olds had a perfect season.

After finishing their season undefeated, the team went on to win both the state title, southeast region and then the national championship game.

Their record this year was 17 wins and 0 losses. In 14 of those wins, they did not allow any touchdowns from the opposing team.

Cameron Wells

Today's Forecast

Unsettled weather over the next couple of days

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On December 14, 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Adam Lanza kills 20 first graders and six school employees before turning a gun on himself. Earlier that day, he killed his mother at the home they shared.

On December 14, 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Adam Lanza kills 20 first graders and six school employees before turning a gun on himself. Earlier that day, he killed his mother at the home they shared.