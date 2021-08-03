5 Things To Know On Tuesday, August 3, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Bronze for Biles on Balance Beam:

After withdrawing from the women's team final and other individual events to focus on her mental health upon experiencing the "twisties," Simone Biles made her return to the competition floor -- and it didn't disappoint.

The 24-year-old had a strong performance and a score of 14.000 on the balance beam. She earned bronze, the same as she earned in that event in Rio. That's her seventh career Olympic medal, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most by any athlete in gymnastics in Team USA history.

In other Team USA news, the U.S. women's water polo destroyed Canada in a women's knockout round match with a 16-5 win in the quarterfinals.

2. Have a flight booked with Spirit? You may want to check on that:

According to FlightAware, Spirit had canceled 261 flights and 120 flights had been delayed Monday as of 2:30 p.m. ET. American Airlines also had a significant number of cancellations at about 379 on Monday.

A Spirit spokesperson said the operational issues are a mixture of challenges that the entire industry is facing during the busy travel season as airlines begin to scale their operations again, but rumors of a strike circulated online.

Spirit is encouraging its customers to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to their airport.

3. Palm Beach Pediatrics says daily COVID-19 positivity rate spiked in last 10 days

Palm Beach Pediatrics is changing its policies because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. All patients with viral symptoms will be seen at the end of a provider's day. That includes a cough, fever, sore throat and vomiting.

"Until this month, we were fortunate to report a low positivity rate of 5-6% within our patient population exhibiting viral symptoms," the post said. "In the last 10 days, we have seen daily positivity rates for those children tested in our offices between 20%-40%."

Palm Beach Pediatrics also used the post to encourage "eligible family members to be vaccinated against COVID-19," stating that the vaccines "are safe and effective."

4. US reaches 70% of adults with at least 1 COVID-19 shot

The White House announced Monday that 70% of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, tweeted that the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is at its highest since July 4 which was the original goal date President Biden set for this milestone.

Dr. Fauci encouraged people to get vaccinated and said even people who were infected early during the pandemic with the Alpha variant have less protection from the Delta variant.

5. Four officers who responded to Capitol riot have died by suicide

Two more Washington, D.C., police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have died by suicide, police said Monday.

Over 100 D.C. and Capitol police officers were injured defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, and four have died by suicide since then.

Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead at his home Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday, and Officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead July 10.

John Minchillo/AP FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

On This Day In History

On August 3, 1965, CBS-TV news shows pictures of men from the First Battalion, Ninth Marines setting fire to huts in the village of Cam Na, six miles west of Da Nang, despite reports that the Viet Cong had already fled the area.

The film report sparked indignation and condemnation of the U.S. policy in Vietnam both at home and overseas.

