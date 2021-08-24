5 Things To Know On Tuesday, August 24, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. What does the Pfzier FDA approval change? Mandates already rolling in:

With the FDA approval, the Pentagon said it is preparing to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for the U.S. military and they're not alone.

Disney World reached an agreement with the Service Trades Council Union to require workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 22.

All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 27.

What does FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine mean?

2. Schools see protests on both sides of COVID-19 debate:

Dozens of parents rallied on Monday against the School District of Palm Beach County's new universal face mask mandate for students, but in Boca Raton FAU faculty want more protections.

Classes for the fall semester are underway, but a petition is asking the administration to implement a safer campus including vaccine and mask mandates. More than 160 faculty members have signed the petition.

Regarding masks and vaccine requirements, FAU Associate Vice President Joshua D. Glanzer said the state universities are responding as a single system, and this does not currently include mask or vaccine mandates.

FAU faculty urge action against COVID-19

3. Tropics heating up with three systems possibly stirring:

We're approaching the traditionally busiest part of hurricane season and things are heating back up with three systems that could form in the next five days.

A wave in the Eastern Caribbean Sea could become a tropical depression by the end of the work week. This area may have impacts on Mexico/Texas next week.

A broad trough in the E Atlantic (Invest 97L) has a medium chance of development. A tropical depression could also form by the end of the work week. A wave in the far Eastern Atlantic (Invest 98L) also has a medium chance of development as the system slides west-northwest.

Tropics heating up with three systems possibly stirring

4. The latest on Afghanistan:

U.S military troops flying round the clock have managed their biggest day of airlifts out of Afghanistan by far.

The White House says 28 U.S. military flights carried about 10,400 people to safety over the 24 hours that ended early Monday morning. And 15 C-17 flights over the next 12 hours brought out another 6,660.

But deadly violence that has blocked many desperate Afghans and foreigners from entering Kabul’s airport persisted Monday and the Taliban signaled they may insist on the airlifts ending at the end of the month.

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist

5. Introducing New York’s first female governor:

Kathy Hochul has become New York’s first female governor. The Democrat from western New York assumed the office at the stroke of midnight Tuesday.

She’s taking control of a state government desperate to get back to business after months of distractions over sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo submitted his resignation letter late Monday.

Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first female governor

On This Day In History

On August 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew made landfall in Florida as a category 5 hurricane. In Florida, Andrew killed 44 people and left a record $25 billion in damage. As many as 1.4 million people lost power at the height of the storm; some for more than a month.

