5 Things To Know On Tuesday, April 6, 2021

1. Publix refutes '60 Minutes' story about COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The "60 Minutes" story put into question why Gov. Ron DeSantis chose Publix to distribute the vaccine.

"60 Minutes" obtained campaign finance reports that show Publix donated $100,000 to the governor's political action committee before the vaccine distribution. The report also said the heiress to the Publix fortune previously gave $55,000 to the governor's PAC.

Publix pushed back on that narrative Monday morning, issuing a statement on the matter.

Palm Beach County mayor calls '60 Minutes' report on Florida vaccines 'intentionally false'

2. LGBTQ bar 'H.G. Roosters' in West Palm Beach gets historic designation

The oldest gay bar in the state of Florida had to close its doors last May because of a fire.

But on Monday, the city gave unanimous approval for the historic designation that is expected to help overcome challenges during the bar's reconstruction process.

The local LGBTQ community explained during a Facebook Live why the city of West Palm Beach’s historical designation for H.G. Roosters is important, and what’s next for rebuilding plans after a devastating fire.

3. Rep. Matt Gaetz says he's 'absolutely not resigning'

Embattled U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Monday that he is "not a monk" but "certainly not a criminal."

In a Washington Examiner op-ed, Gaetz denies accusations that he “slept with” an underage girl. He also suggests he’s being targeted by political foes because he “loathes the swamp.”

Gaetz, 38, has been one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal defenders. So far, Gaetz has received almost no public support from other congressional Republicans, and none from Trump.

Rep. Matt Gaetz says he's victim of 'organized criminal extortion' amid report linking him to sex trafficking probe

4. Man arrested after refusing temperature check during $15K Disney trip

A Louisiana man who said he spent $15,000 on a Disney World vacation learned to his misfortune that "the most magical place on Earth" has very real rules to maintain public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge was arrested in February after he refused to get his temperature checked at a Disney Springs restaurant.

He later pleaded guilty to trespassing.

AP Photo/John Raoux Signs remind patrons to wear masks and other protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic as they stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

5. Marco Rubio faces off against America's pastime

MLB plans to relocate the 2021 MLB All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field after pulling the game from Atlanta due to Georgia Republicans passing a sweeping elections bill.

The new law adds a photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail, cuts the amount of time people have to request an absentee ballot and limits where drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed, and bans people from handing out food or water to voters waiting in line. It also allows the Republican-controlled State Election Board to remove and replace county election officials while curtailing the power of the secretary of state as Georgia's chief elections officer.

Florida senator Marco Rubio wrote a letter to the commissioner of MLB, claiming the decision "reeks of hypocrisy."

MLB plans to relocate the 2021 MLB All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field

