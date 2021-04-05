Watch
Louisiana man arrested after refusing temperature check during $15K Disney trip

'You can’t trespass if you're paying $15,000,' suspect tells authorities
Associated Press
AP Photo/John Raoux
Signs remind patrons to wear masks and other protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic as they stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 05, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Louisiana man who said he spent $15,000 on a Disney World vacation learned to his misfortune that "the most magical place on Earth" has very real rules to maintain public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge was arrested in February after he refused to get his temperature checked at a Disney Springs restaurant.

He later pleaded guilty to trespassing.

Authorities say Sills refused to leave the property, telling authorities, "you can’t trespass if you're paying $15,000."

His lawyer declined to comment.

