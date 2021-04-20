5 Things To Know On Tuesday, April 20, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 'anti-riot' bill into law

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed the "anti-riot" bill into law, which places tougher penalties on protesters who engage in violent rallies.

In addition, the law penalizes protesters who commandeer highways -- like we saw in May of 2020 in West Palm Beach -- topple monuments, or those who take part in "mob intimidation" by accosting the public.

It also allows local police agencies to challenge budgets, prevents local governments from defunding law enforcement agencies, and opens cities up to liability for poor riot control.

DeSantis signs 'anti-riot' bill into law while Democrats denounce measure

2. Jury concludes first day of deliberating in Derek Chauvin trial without verdict

Jurors began deliberating Monday afternoon the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson made a motion for a mistrial, bringing up statements made by a lawmaker, later identified as Representative Maxine Waters, over the weekend in addition to fictional storylines in tv shows that mirror the case.

Judge Peter Cahill expressed his frustration about lawmaker statements, but said he told the jury each day to stay away from the news.

Jury concludes first day of deliberating in Derek Chauvin trial without verdict

3. Police looking for missing woman last seen a week ago

Monica Inman, 42, was last seen on Monday, April 12, in the 5000 block of Caribbean Boulevard.

She is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates Monica Inman is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561- 822-1900 with reference case number 21-5565 or call 911.

Monica Inman: Police looking for missing woman last seen a week ago in West Palm Beach

4. Martin County Schools planning full return to in-person learning next year

Joining Palm Beach and St. Lucie Counties, Martin County School leaders are planning a full return to in-person learning for next school year.

The superintendent and school board are set to discuss the topic of next year and summer school planning at a board meeting that begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The agenda states, "No decision about the wearing of masks has been made."

The superintendent then refers to a letter from Florida's Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran last week that requests school districts make face masks voluntary. Board members are expected to discuss that today as well.

Martin County Schools planning full return to in-person learning next year

5. West Palm Beach moves closer to banning camping, sleeping on city streets

The City of West Palm Beach is considering an ordinance banning sleeping and camping in certain designated areas in the city.

Assistant City Administrator Armando Fana said officers will assess the person's needs and make a judgment call of either placing that person in a shelter if available or enforce the law.

Homeless advocate David Rae said it criminalizes those who are homeless.

West Palm Beach moves closer to banning camping, sleeping on city streets

On This Day In History

On April 20, 1971, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously declares busing for the purposes of desegregation to be constitutional. The decision in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education settled the constitutional question and allowed the widespread implementation of busing, which remained controversial over the next decade.

