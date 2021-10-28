5 Things To Know On Thursday, October 28, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Strong thunderstorms and possible severe weather ahead of a cold front

Ahead of a cold front, a very moist and unstable air will set the stage for some strong thunderstorms later this afternoon, this evening, and overnight. Some could be severe.

Timing is still a little up in the air, with a few strong cells possible this afternoon, becoming more abundant this evening with a focus probably this evening and overnight. Main impacts are damaging winds, hail, quick flooding, and an isolated tornado will be possible.

Cooler air arrives for the weekend with temps dropping to near 80 for highs, and near 60 for lows both mornings.

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

2. Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo

Headed first to Rome and then to Glasgow, Scotland, President Joe Biden will be pressed to deliver concrete ideas for stopping a global pandemic, boosting economic growth and halting the acceleration of climate change.

One consequence of Biden’s decision to so closely link up his domestic and foreign policies is that both are now at the mercy of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, whose votes are essential in a Senate evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on Biden’s big domestic bill, but momentum fizzled and tempers flared as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped.

Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo

3. Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback, but it's not Deshaun Watson

Although the disgruntled Houston Texans star has been the focus of reports linking him to Miami for months, instead the team signed former Central Connecticut State quarterback Jake Dolegata to the practice squad Wednesday.

Watson hasn't played this season after demanding a trade, but he's currently facing 22 civil allegations of sexual misconduct.

When asked if he felt wanted by the Dolphins, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa answered, "I don't not feel wanted."

Doug Murray/AP Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talk on the sideline as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

4. Palm Beach County could be poised for new area code

The 561 area code is "running out of prefixes" and is projected to expire by the third quarter of 2023, according to Heidi Wayman, a data manager for the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which oversees the implementation of new area codes throughout the U.S.

Wayman said that, because of the recent transition to 10-digit dialing, the only option for relief is an overlay of the 561 area code, meaning no current numbers would be affected, but any new numbers would have the new area code that would be used over the existing designated geographic location.

In 2002, the 561 area code was nearing exhaust and the Public Service Commission approved a geographic split, introducing the 772 area code, which was assigned to the Treasure Coast. The 561 area code began in 1996 in a split from the 407 area code, now commonly associated with the Orlando area.

Peter Burke/WPTV There could soon be another area code for Palm Beach County residents to dial.

5. Wynwood-type neighborhood coming to West Palm Beach

Nora is the name of a comprehensive master plan for a neighborhood in West Palm Beach located south of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd and North of Quadrille Blvd.

The developers hope, "To create a vibrant Main Street with unique food and beverage, retail and creative office."

NDT Development has partnered with developer Joe Furst of Place Projects who is known for transforming the Wynwood neighborhood in Miami into a vibrant art, commercial, and residential area.

ArquitectonicaGEO

Named after North Railroad Avenue, Nora is a neighborhood in Downtown West Palm Beach that will flourish into a cohesive mixed-use district.

On This Day In History

On October 18, 1919, Congress passes the Volstead Act over President Woodrow Wilson’s veto. The Volstead Act provided for the enforcement of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, also known as the Prohibition Amendment.

