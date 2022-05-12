5 Things To Know On Thursday, May 12, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Senate fails to advance abortion access bill

Wednesday's 51-49 negative vote for abortion acess almost along party lines provided a stark display of the nation’s partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.

The afternoon roll call promised to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve Roe v. Wade abortion access.

Democrats were unable to get the 60 votes to overcome the Republican filibuster. Sen. Joe Manchin broke from his party to vote no.

2. Nearly $1B tentative settlement in Surfside condo collapse

Lawyers representing families of victims and survivors of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, last June have told a judge that they've reached a nearly $1 billion tentative settlement.

Harley S. Tropin is a lawyer representing the plaintiffs. He announced the settlement during a hearing on Wednesday before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. Still pending final approval, the settlement involves insurance companies, developers of an adjacent building and other defendants.

The 12-story building called the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed suddenly in the early-morning hours on June 24 and almost instantly destroyed dozens of individual condo units, burying victims under tons of rubble. Rescuers worked for weeks digging through mountains of concrete to find survivors, then later to recover the remains of those who died. A total of 98 people were killed.

3. Judge says he'll block Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plan

A state judge has ruled that a congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives.

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said Wednesday that he will issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November's election.

The state is expected to appeal immediately, sending the case to the First District Court of Appeal and likely triggering an automatic pause of the judge’s order.

4. What's in the South Florida sky? The future of space tourism

A billowy floating object was spotted in the sky from Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade County this week.

The jellyfish-like shape in the sky was a balloon that will soon take tourists to the stratosphere, about 23 miles above Earth’s surface.

The World View Enterprises balloon could take passengers as soon as 2024 for $50,000 a seat. The flights are expected to launch from some of the Seven Wonders of the World and could last 12 hours.

5. Good Samaritans spring into action to help Boynton Beach driver

A video shows a group of Good Samaritans jumped into action to help a woman who suffered a medical episode at a busy Boynton Beach intersection last week, police said.

Police said her co-worker was in another car and saw her slumped over the steering wheel.

The woman's co-worker raced across the street, waving her arms to get the attention of other drivers.

Several people got out of their vehicles and worked together to stop the driver's car, which was still moving through the bustling intersection.

On This Day In History

On May 12, 1963, the young and unknown Bob Dylan walked off the set of the country’s highest-rated variety show after network censors rejected the song he planned on performing.

By the end of the summer of 1963, Bob Dylan would be known to millions who watched or witnessed his performances at the March on Washington, and millions more who did not know Dylan himself would know and love his music thanks to Peter, Paul and Mary’s smash-hit cover version of “Blowin’ In The Wind.”

