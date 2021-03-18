5 Things To Know On Thursday, March 18, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Latest on Atlanta spa shootings: Suspect was heading to Florida, sheriff's spokesman faces criticism

The suspect in three Asian massage parlor shootings in Georgia was headed to Florida to possibly "carry out additional shootings," Atlanta's mayor said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker sparked controversy with his comments about the suspect. Baker said that Robert Aaron Long, who has been charged with eight counts of murder, "was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope" and that Tuesday "was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did."

The comments were criticized as inappropriate and insensitive to the victims and Baker also dismissed any racial motivation for the shootings. Baker's Facebook posts came under fire as he appears to have promoted a T-shirt with racist language about China and the coronavirus last year.

Asian Americans on alert after Georgia spa shootings

2. Bye Alpha, Eta: Greek alphabet ditched for hurricane names

With named storms coming earlier and more often in warmer waters, the Atlantic hurricane season is going through some changes with meteorologists ditching the Greek alphabet during busy years.''

Meteorologists Wednesday eliminated the Greek names as a back-up. If there are more than 21 named storms, they have instead come up with a supplemental list.

The Greek alphabet had only been used twice in 2005 and nine times last year in a record-shattering hurricane season.

Bye Alpha, Eta: Greek alphabet ditched for hurricane names

3. Wanna get away? Iceland opens to vaccinated guests only, cruises uncertain

It's too late to see the Northern Lights, but starting today the glaciers, hot springs and more Iceland has to offer is open. However; they're only open to vaccinated guests.

A growing number of Americans say they're ready to cruise again, but when will they be allowed to get back on a cruise ship?

On our Facebook page, we will discuss when cruises will open and what changes there will be with cruise industry expert, Michelle Fee. That livestream begins at noon.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2006 file photo tourists relax in the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, Iceland. Beginning March 18, 2021, Iceland will reopen its borders to those from the UK and US who've been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

4. New COVID-19 vaccine in development in Palm Beach County

Dr. Michael Farzan is in the process of developing a COVID-19 vaccine that is broken down to powder, shipped to delivery sites without refrigeration and mixed with water before injecting individuals.

"At the point you receive it, it will still be injected into you as a liquid. But the important part is it can be stored as a powder and delivered to people around the world as a powder," Dr. Farzan said.

He will also be part of a town meeting with Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when he will answer questions about the virus and the vaccine. To register to participate in the town meeting with Dr. Farzan, click here.

New COVID-19 vaccine in development in Palm Beach County

5. Biden plans to propose tax hike for Americans making above $400,000

Biden said he plans to propose a tax hike on the wealthiest Americans as part of his next legislative effort.

“Anybody making more than $400,000 will see a small to a significant tax increase. If you make less than $400,000, you won't see one single penny in additional federal tax,” Biden said.

According to CNN, 10% of Americans currently earn more than $400,000 a year. According to NBC News, some of those proposals included restoring the top individual income tax rate to 39.6%, up from 37%.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

Today's Forecast

Near-record highs Thursday, cool down Friday:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

On This Day In History

On March 18, 1942, the War Relocation Authority is created to “Take all people of Japanese descent into custody, surround them with troops, prevent them from buying land, and return them to their former homes at the close of the war.”

120,000 men, women, and children were rounded up on the West Coast. Three categories of internees were created: Nisei (native U.S. citizens of Japanese immigrant parents), Issei (Japanese immigrants), and Kibei (native U.S. citizens educated largely in Japan).

The quality of life in a relocation center was only marginally better than prison: Families were sardined into 20- by 25-foot rooms and forced to use communal bathrooms. No razors, scissors, or radios were allowed. Children attended War Relocation Authority schools.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."