5 Things To Know On Thursday, June 24, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Rescuers rushing to partial building collapse near Miami Beach

Officials say at least one person has died and a child was rescued from the rubble when a 12-story condominium partially collapsed.

According to authorities, the partial collapse happened around 2 a.m. in the southeast corner of Surfside, on the beach.

More than 80 fire rescue units were involved in the response, including Technical Rescue Teams, fire officials said.

Rescuers rushing to partial building collapse near Miami Beach

2. Girls found dead in Broward County canal were sisters

Lauderhill police identified the sisters Wednesday as 7-year-old Daysha Hogan and 9-year-old Destiny Hogan.

Police are looking into reports that the mother of two young girls found dead in a South Florida canal was offering to baptize people in the canal a day earlier.

Investigators identified the girls' mother, Tinessa Hogan, as a possible person of interest. She has been taken into custody, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Girls found dead in Broward County canal were sisters

3. Senators say bipartisan agreement reached with White House on infrastructure proposal

There are reports that there is an agreement between the White House and 10 senators on an infrastructure deal.

Senators told CNN they have "a framework" and are planning to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss it.

The bill is reportedly fully paid for and offsets any new spending it proposes. Sen. Joe Manchin confirmed to reporters the agreed-upon framework is about the same size as the $1.2 trillion package that was being discussed with the White House earlier this year.

Senators say bipartisan agreement reached with White House on infrastructure proposal

4. 50-60 dogs test positive for canine influenza at Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Shelter spokesman Chase Scott said Big Dog Ranch Rescue took in a dog after it was surrendered by a Palm Beach County owner.

That dog later tested positive for canine influenza three days later, which Simmons said then spread to 50 to 60 dogs that are currently sick.

Several adoption buildings will likely be shut down until mid-July. This marks the first return of the canine influenza virus in Florida since a big statewide outbreak in the summer of 2017.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue works to contain canine influenza outbreak

5. Britney Spears asks judge to end court conservatorship

Britney Spears has asked a Los Angeles judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for the last 13 years. Spears' words on the case are being heard in open court for the first time.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," the singer said about the conservatorship arrangement. "I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized."

In her 20 minute statement, she described feeling forced to go on tour in 2018 and perform in Las Vegas. After announcing her hiatus from her Las Vegas residency, Spears told the court she was put on Lithium against her will.

Chris Pizzello/Invision FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears has asked to address the court to talk about the conservatorship that controls her life and finances. A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, set a June hearing to hear from Spears. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Today's Forecast

Weather pattern flips starting today-early next week:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On June 24, 1997, the Walt Disney Corporation orders one of its subsidiary record labels to recall 100,000 already shipped copies of an album by a recently signed artist—Insane Clown Posse—on the day of its planned release. The issue at hand: the graphic nature of the Detroit “horror-core” rap duo’s lyrics.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."