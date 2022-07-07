5 Things To Know on Thursday, July 7, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.

Johnson had rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals. He gave in after more than 40 ministers quit his government and told him to go.

It was not immediately clear whether Johnson would stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will replace him as prime minister.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees to resign

2. Arrest made after 15-year-old girl from Jupiter found safe

A missing 15-year-old girl from Jupiter was found safe in a city northeast of Atlanta and a 19-year man was arrested without incident and charged with statutory rape in Georgia, according to police agencies Wednesday.

Oliver Ramos, 19, drove Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, to Chamblee, Georgia, according to police in Jupiter and Chamblee.

Police said Ramos had a history of being verbally abusive and was a known acquaintance of the girl.

Arrest made after 15-year-old girl from Jupiter found safe in Georgia

3. Cipollone agrees to testify before Jan. 6 panel

Pat Cipollone, Donald Trump’s former White House counsel, has reportedly agreed to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A person briefed on the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations, said Cipplone agreed to appear before the committee for a private, transcribed interview on Friday.

Cipollone's reported resistance to Trump’s schemes to overturn his 2020 election defeat has made him a long-sought witness.

Trump White House counsel Cipollone to testify to 1/6 panel

4. Free eviction prevention clinic to be held in Fort Pierce

The Housing Division is hosting a free eviction prevention clinic Thursday for renters who are in process of losing their homes.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center located at 2000 Virginia Avenue in Ft. Pierce.

The clinic offers residents an opportunity to meet one-on-one with experts from Palm Beach County's Legal Aide Society to learn about their rights as a tenant.

Free eviction prevention clinic to be held in Port St. Lucie

5. Nikolas Cruz's defense team seeks to exclude swastikas, racial slurs, child pornography comments

Prosecutors stood firm Wednesday in their argument that Nikolas Cruz's online behavior is a gateway to his thoughts and plan to carry out the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago.

However, defense attorneys want certain key pieces of evidence thrown out including his use of swastikas, racial slurs and child pornography comments online.

It's unclear when Judge Elizabeth Scherer will make a ruling on whether this evidence can be used in the sentencing trial. Opening statements are scheduled to begin July 18.

Nikolas Cruz's defense team seeks to exclude swastikas, racial slurs

Today's Forecast

Drier air pushes in, rain chances go down for the next few days

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Thursday, July 7, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On July 7, 1946, James Earl “Jimmy” Carter marries Eleanor Rosalynn Smith at the Plains Methodist Church in Plains, Georgia. When the couple met, she was 18 and working in a hair salon. He was 21 and a recent graduate of the Annapolis Naval Academy. Today they celebrate their 76th anniversary.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."