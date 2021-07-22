5 Things To Know On Thursday, July 22, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Surfside victims, families to get $150M in initial compensation

As the remaining rubble from the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront condominium was cleared away Wednesday, a Florida judge said victims and families who suffered losses will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.

That sum includes about $50 million in insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and at least $100 million in proceeds from the sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing.

The $150 million does not count any proceeds from the numerous lawsuits already filed since the June 24 collapse, which killed at least 97 people.

Surfside victims, families to get $150M in initial compensation, judge says

2. US Surgeon General 'deeply concerned' about Florida's COVID cases

The nation's top doctor said Wednesday he was "deeply concerned" about Florida's rising COVID-19 cases, which make up about 20 percent of the nation's new infections.

Florida now leads the nation in the latest seven-day CDC COVID case (56,746) and death rates (198). Hospitalizations were up again as well. The state saw an increase of more than 50 percent compared to the last seven days.

Jupiter Medical Center has reopened its COVID unit with more people being infected and admitted with the coronavirus, and the majority of patients are younger and unvaccinated.

US surgeon general shares concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in Florida

3. DeSantis responds to rising COVID numbers as Attorney General tests positive

Even the governor pushed harder Wednesday than he had recently to get shots in arms. Speaking to the media in St. Petersburg, he said the data proved vaccine effectiveness.

"If you look at the people being admitted to hospitals, over 95 percent of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all," DeSantis said. "These vaccines are saving lives."

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Wednesday evening she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Moody, who is vaccinated, said she is experiencing mild symptoms, and her family is in good health.

Florida leading the nation in COVID-19 cases, deaths

4. Palm Beach County School Board appoints superintendent, backs off masks

The Palm Beach County School Board met to discuss the future of the tenth-largest school district in America included appointing Chief Financial Officer Michael Burke as the interim superintendent.

Board member Dr. Debra Robinson voiced her concerns about the increase of COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County and said the thought of children working closely together without wearing masks was concerning. Palm Beach County's positivity rate is now at 12 percent and rapidly rising.

Shortly after Robinson's comments, School Board Chair Frank Barbieri vehemently said they are not considered a mandatory school mask mandate for the fall.

Palm Beach County School Board appoints superintendent, backs off masks

5. Losing a legend: Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

Bobby Bowden, the longtime former Florida State football coach who led the Seminoles to a pair of national championships in the 1990s, has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

Bowden, 91, made the announcement Wednesday in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat, but didn't disclose the exact nature his condition.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden told the newspaper. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

Today's Forecast

Weather pattern continues hot, humid, afternoon storms:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

Happy Birthday, Prince George! Weighing in at a healthy 8 pounds, 6 ounces, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (more informally known as Prince William and Kate Middleton), is born on July 22, 2013, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."