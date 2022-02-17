5 Things To Know On Thursday, February 17, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida House passes GOP 15-week abortion ban

The GOP-controlled House early Thursday passed the 15-week abortion ban after hours of debate between Democrats who said the measure would impose an unnecessary burden on pregnant women and Republicans who said they were protecting the unborn.

Florida’s bill contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury to the mother or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. The state currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Republicans have repeatedly rejected attempts from Democrats to add additional exceptions in the bill for pregnancies caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

Near the end of the House debate, a group of activists in the House gallery broke out into a chant of “my body, my choice,” forcing the chamber to pause before lawmakers cast their votes.

2. Florida House OKs budget that punishes mask mandate schools

School districts that ignored Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning mask mandates will face a $200 million penalty under a budget bill passed Wednesday by the Florida House. The funding stripped from those districts would be spread among the state’s other districts.

The 12 districts include Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Volusia counties.

The 12 districts implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the current school year as the delta variant of COVID-19 was still ravaging the state. The districts have since lifted the mandates. In November, the Legislature held a special session to put DeSantis’ order into law.

3. After two-year hiatus, SunFest announces 2022 lineup

After a two-year hiatus, Florida's largest waterfront music and art festival is back and it announced the 2022 lineup Wednesday.

Some of the big acts include Goo Goo Dolls, Adam Lambert, Lil Wayne, Nelly, Brett Young, AJR, Black Pumas, Slightly Stoopid and Sam Hunt. You can see the full list at the link above.

The festival will take place from April 28 to May 1 in downtown West Palm Beach.

4. Last remaining Bobby Rubino's in South Florida to close

After 43 years in business, the last remaining Bobby Rubino's Place for Ribs in South Florida will soon be closing for good.

Bobby Rubino's owner John Castellano told the South Florida SunSentinel that his rib-shack restaurant on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach will be demolished later this year.

Taking its place will be Raising Cane's, the Louisiana-based fast-food chain specializing in chicken tenders.

Victoria Lewis/WPTV The last remaining Bobby Rubino's Place for Ribs in South Florida is located on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

5. Typo sends drivers in South Florida to Trump website

Officials say an apparent typo was sending motorists in South Florida seeking to resolve their traffic citations to a website selling 2024 merchandise for former President Donald Trump.

Miami Beach police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told the Miami Herald on Monday that officers had been handing out the erroneous fliers until last week.

The flier explained how to resolve minor traffic tickets online by visiting the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts website.

The problem was that the web address printed in the flier left out a hyphen, prompting drivers to visit the wrong website.

Patrick Semansky/AP FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

