5 Things To Know On Thursday, February 10, 2022

1. Florida homebuyers feel they're getting squeezed by investment firms

People looking to own a home are competing against a pile of cash or something relatively new in the last decade — a faceless investment firm.

The trade association Florida Realtors said last year that more than 40 percent of home sales in Palm Beach County were for cash — an increase of nearly 30 percent.

Online real estate brokerage Redfin studied the hottest real estate markets and found in the third quarter of last year investors bought 18 percent of the homes and three out of four single-family houses.

In the West Palm Beach market, the number was 15 percent — an 8 percent hike from a year ago.

2. Police looking for missing teen in West Palm Beach

D'Asia Webb, 15, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the 1800 block of North Congress Avenue.

Police said Webb was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and multi-colored crocs.

Anyone who has information about D'Asia Webb's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 1944.

3. Bob Saget died of 'head trauma' in Florida hotel, family says

The family of 65-year-old comedian Bob Saget told NBC News in a statement that authorities "have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."

"No drugs or alcohol were involved," the Saget family statement added.

Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where he had opened his "I Don't Do Negative Tour" two days earlier.

4. National Archives asks Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of presidential records

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has requested for the Justice Department to investigate former President Donald Trump's handling of presidential records, reports from the Washington Post and ABC News say.

Some of the documents that the agency turned over to the committee investigating the attacks on Jan. 6 had reportedly been ripped up and taped back together.

The agency also recovered 15 boxes of records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, ABC News reported.

It's unclear whether the Justice Department would open a formal investigation.

5. Two more gold medals for Team USA

Nathan Chen followed up his world record short program with a breathtaking 218.63-point free skate to win the figure skating men's singles competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. It was his third Olympic medal, but his first gold one!

American Chloe Kim has won gold in the women's halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics. It was her second Olympic gold medal.

Today on WPTV, you can watch snowboarding, cross-country skiing, the Women's Ice Hockey Quaterfinal and more.

On This Day In History

On February 10, 1962, American spy pilot Francis Gary Powers is released by the Soviets in exchange for Soviet Colonel Rudolf Abel, a senior KGB spy who was caught in the United States five years earlier.

