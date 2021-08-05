5 Things To Know On Thursday, August 5, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations break the record again this week:

The COVID surge in Florida continues with 16,935 new cases reported on Wednesday and 140 additional deaths.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida rose to an all-time high with 12,408 patients, according to data the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released Wednesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis met with several hospital CEOs Wednesday to discuss COVID-19.

2. Palm Beach County schools update mask policy...as much as they're allowed:

Interim Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke said Wednesday that he intends to exercise the authority to amend the current protocols that call for facial coverings to be optional for students, staff and visitors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last week blocking mask mandates in the state's schools, leaving the decision as to whether children wear masks up to the parents.

Burke said student policy 5.326 would be changed to shift "optional face coverings" to "strongly encouraged face coverings." Staff policy would also be changed to "strongly encouraged" and visitors to school campuses will be required to wear masks.

4. Will foreign visitors to the U.S. be required to be vaccinated? It seems so:

The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official says.

Eventually, all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

Reuters reports the White House has spoken with airlines about how it would implement a policy of requiring vaccines for foreign visitors.

4. Tracking the tropics and the new NOAA forecast:

The forecast from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released Wednesday predicts 7 to 10 hurricanes, up from the preseason forecast of six to 10. Overall, NOAA predicts a total of 15 to 21 named storms, up from its earlier prediction of 13 to 20.

Currently, a wave starting to come off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of development as it moves west over the next 5 days. A tropical depression could form by early next week.

Another tropical wave in the Central Atlantic has a low chance of development as it moves west-northwest towards the Lesser Antilles.

5. USWNT bringing home another Olympic medal

Megan Rapinoe let forth a sort of primal scream after lashing a quick-reaction volley home for her second goal of the United States women's national team's 4-3 win in the bronze medal match versus Australia in Kashima on Thursday.

Rapinoe was back to her best in the battle for bronze, scoring a ninth-minute Olimpico -- a goal directly from a corner kick -- before snapping an errant Alanna Kennedy clearance home in the 21st minute.

Carli Lloyd also scored her first goal of the tournament, taking a Lindsey Horan feed and smashing home just before halftime. She'd get her second, becoming the Olympics' all-time leading female scorer, when she poked a breakaway through the legs of Australia's Teagan Micah.

In other Team USA news (and after also defeating Australia), the U.S. men's basketball team will compete for the gold medal.

Today's Forecast

Highs in the low 90s over next 7 days, feeling like the triple digits:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On August 5, 1962, movie actress Marilyn Monroe is found dead in her home in Los Angeles. After a brief investigation, Los Angeles police concluded that her death was “caused by a self-administered overdose of sedative drugs and that the mode of death is probable suicide.”

