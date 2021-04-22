5 Things To Know On Thursday, April 22, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sued over new ‘anti-riot’ law

The nonprofit group Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others Wednesday in Orlando federal court, according to court records.

It argues the new "anit-riot" law violates First Amendment protections for free speech, Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment and 14th Amendment protections of due process.

DeSantis spokesman Cody McCloud said the governor’s office hasn’t yet been served in the case but will firmly defend the legal merits of the new law.

2. Broward County Public Schools superintendent arrested on perjury charge

According to a release from the FDLE, Superintendent Robert Runcie, 59, faces a charge of perjury in an official proceeding and Broward County School Board general counsel Barbara Myrick, 72, faces a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings.

The FDLE said the arrests are related to Runcie and Myrick's testimony before a grand jury which was impaneled to investigate possible failures in following school-related safety laws and mismanaging funds solicited for school safety initiatives.

Runcie has been with the school district since 2011 and came under criticism for security failures during the 2018 deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

3. Rubio and Scott cross the aisle to support Bill Nelson for NASA administrator

Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott showed their support President Joe Biden's nominee for NASA administrator, former Florida senator Bill Nelson.

“I think this is an inspired choice,” said Rubio. “I can't think of a better American alive to serve in this role.”

“Senator Nelson, it’s nice to see you,” said Scott, who narrowly defeated Nelson in 2018 after a recount. “It’s nice to see a Floridian nominated for NASA.”

4. West Palm Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A man in West Palm Beach was the 1-in-2,423,288 to win $1 million from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game.

William Murray, 69, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Also, Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

5. DC statehood faces a crossroads with congressional vote

The House will vote Thursday on legislation that would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, with one representative and two senators.

The measure is expected to pass easily in the House and be sent to the Senate, where the real fight awaits in the evenly divided chamber.

The district has a population of more than 700,000 people, larger than the population of Wyoming or Vermont. Some Republicans have suggested retroceding the district into Maryland as a compromise, which would theoretically provide district residents with a voting representative in the House, but would not add two new senators.

Patrick Semansky/AP Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

On This Day In History

Pat Tillman, who gave up his pro football career to enlist in the U.S. Army after the terrorist attacks of September 11, is killed by friendly fire while serving in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004.

