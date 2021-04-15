5 Things To Know On Thursday, April 15, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Palm Beach County opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those 16 and older

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, all Florida residents as young as 16 years old will be able to book an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment for individuals who are 16 and 17 years old.

More than 16,000 appointments will be available at the county's three mass vaccination sites.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call the Health Care District’s helpline at 561-804-4115.

2. Biden outlines plan to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. will begin withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and all of the nation's forces will be out of the Middle Eastern country by Sept. 11.

The May 1 deadline was originally part of a peace deal the Trump administration brokered with the Taliban in February 2020. The deadline reduced troops in Afghanistan throughout 2020 and required all U.S. troops to be withdrawn by May 1.

Biden is the fourth U.S. president to preside over American troops in Afghanistan and he said he won't "pass this responsibility onto a fifth."

3. Officer who shot Daunte Wright charged with manslaughter

A former police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has reportedly posted bail and been released from jail after being arrested for second-degree manslaughter.

Kim Potter, 48, resigned from the department on Tuesday. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed that Potter meant to fire her Taser during a struggle but accidentally grabbed her gun. Gannon also resigned from the force on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Wednesday night demonstrators gathered for a fourth night outside a police station in Brooklyn Center.

4. Trans athlete ban gets Florida House approval

Florida’s trans athlete ban has cleared the House. Lawmakers approved the controversial policy Wednesday evening 77 to 40.

Not a single Republican broke rank, Wednesday evening with all voted in favor of HB 1475 which would keep transgender females from participating in K-12 and collegiate women’s sports.

The NCAA has also warned those approving the policy could lose championship games. Florida has at least 50 scheduled over five years worth millions in economic impact.

5. Dozens of companies hiring at Stuart job fair

Job seekers will have a chance to explore career opportunities with Treasure Coast businesses in skilled trades, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and more.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m at the City of Stuart Public Safety Complex. Veterans will receive 3:30 p.m. early entry as part of CareerSource Research Coast’s commitment to priority of service.

To learn more about the City of Stuart Job Fair, click here.

On This Day In History

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson, age 28, becomes the first African American player in Major League Baseball when he steps onto Ebbets Field in Brooklyn to compete for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

