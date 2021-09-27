5 Things To Know On Monday, September 27, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing deputy

A Florida Blue Alert has been issued out of Nassau County for Patrick McDowell, who is accused of murdering a deputy during a traffic stop.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that doctors did their best to save 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers, but "there was just nothing they could do."

McDowell has a tattoo on his left shoulder stating, "Death Before Dishonor", and a tattoo on his right arm stating, "EGA." If located, do not approach him and call 911.

2. West Palm Beach officer dies after battle with COVID-19

After a weeks-long battle against COVID-19 which included being flown to Ohio for advanced care and being placed on a ventilator, 36-year-old Officer Anthony Testa has died.

Testa was a combat veteran, serving in the military for 5 years, received a total of 6 life-saving medals from the West Palm Beach police department.

Testa was not vaccinated against the virus, according to West Palm Beach Police Assistant Chief Tameca West. Testa's mother and father also were recently hospitalized for COVID-19. His mother did not survive, West said in an email Sunday.

Testa's death is the second COVID-related death in the department. Last year, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among police officers in Florida.

3. Gabby Petito funeral held as Brian Laundrie manhunt continues

Gabby Petito's family invited the public to a funeral for their daughter Sunday afternoon as the search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who investigators have said is a person of interest in her killing, enters its second week.

Gabby's father, Joe Petito, thanked everyone for their support in wake of his daughter's disappearance and asked them not to be sad, but rather "inspired" by Gabby and all she embodied.

"So when you leave here today, be inspired by what she brought to the table because the entire planet knows this woman's name now," said Joe Petito. "And she's inspired a lot of women and a lot of men to do what's best for them first. Put yourself first and do it now while you have the time. I couldn't be more proud as a father."

4. Cool front bringing lower humidity to South Florida

It's a pleasant morning in South Florida with temperatures running in the 60s-70s for the start of the day under mostly clear skies.

Dew points are in the 60s, so it feels a little comfier. This afternoon, plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and low rain chances.

From tomorrow to the middle of the week, more of the same with lots of sunshine, less humidity and low rain chances. Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

5. 74-year-old Palm Beach County woman fends off alligator to save dog

During an evening last month, Suzan Marciano said she was walking her two dogs near a lake in the southeast area of the Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park.

One of her dogs, 11-year-old Nalu, was in the water a few feet when an alligator jumped out of the water and attacked her dog.

Marciano said she instinctively jumped into the water to rescue Nalu, slamming her hands down on the hungry gator. She said during the struggle her hand was bitten, but she was able to get both of them away from the hungry gator and back onshore.

On This Day In History

On September 27, 1940, the Axis powers are formed as Germany, Italy and Japan become allies with the signing of the Tripartite Pact in Berlin. The Pact provided for mutual assistance should any of the signatories suffer attack by any nation not already involved in the war. This formalizing of the alliance was aimed directly at “neutral” America—designed to force the United States to think twice before venturing in on the side of the Allies.

