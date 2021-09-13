5 Things To Know On Monday, September 13, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. COVID-19 causing desperate need for substitute teachers

Indian River County's Treasure Coast Elementary is reopening after it was forced to close following a recent outbreak in COVID-19 cases.

The school district's face mask mandate remains in place and will be in effect at least until Wednesday. The School Board is expected to revisit the policy at its next meeting on Tuesday night.

The School District of Palm Beach County in desperate need of substitute teachers after thousands have said they're not willing to work during the pandemic.

School District of Palm Beach County in desperate need of substitute teachers

2. Tropical Storm Nicholas heading to Texas, two tropical waves could develop

Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to push towards Texas and the center could move over south central TX later today.

An area of showers and storms east of the Bahamas will start to push north where it has a medium chance of development. This system should stay away from us in Florida.

A wave will move off the coast of Africa where it has a high chance of development within the next 5 days. A Tropical Depression is likely to form by late-week as this area moves west

Tropical Storm Nicholas heading to Texas, two tropical waves could develop

3. Florida sees weekly record of COVID-19 deaths

Florida's reported coronavirus deaths rose by a weekly record of 2,448 (350 daily), including four children under 16. There is some good news. The 12,651 hospitalizations are less the record 17,295 three weeks ago.

A greater percentage of young people are recently being affected. The under 12 age group has the most new cases at 1,7,165 with a 15.0% first-time positivity rate.

BioNTech, which collaborates with Pfizer, is set to request approval across the globe to use its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks and preparations for a launch are on track.

Vaccines for kids under 12 will be submitted for approval within weeks

4. Judge cancels Rod Stewart's West Palm Beach trial

Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without Rod Stewart and his adult son needing to appear in court.

Stewart and his son are accused of pushing and shoving security guard Jessie Dixon at the upscale The Breakers Hotel on Dec. 31, 2019, because he wouldn't let them into a New Year's Eve party.

Two Breakers employees who were working the private event told police they saw Sean Stewart push Dixon and Rod Stewart punch the guard.

Joel C. Ryan/Invision/AP Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Brit Awards in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

5. This is a story about a girl named Lucky

Popstar Britney Spears announced on social media on Sunday that she's engaged to Sam Asghari.

According to People, Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, have been dating for more than four years.

News of Spears' engagement comes days after her father, Jamie Spears, filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Today's Forecast

Heat index values in the triple digits with scattered showers

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

A semi-truck that went over the median is causing delays on Florida's Turnpike near Bridge and Indiantown in Jupiter.

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

Hip hop star Tupac Shakur died on September 13, 1996 of gunshot wounds suffered in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."