5 Things To Know on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Extra law enforcement at Palm Beach Central, Fort Pierce Central high schools

A social media threat that law enforcement says originated in Missouri has prompted extra law enforcement at two area high schools. However, authorities said there is no reason to believe the threat is credible.

School threat prompts extra law enforcement on campuses

2. State Sen. Tina Polsky says Dr. Joseph Ladabo refused to wear mask in her office

A state senator representing portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties said she asked Florida's new surgeon general to leave her office after he refused to wear a mask.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee/WTXL State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, says she asked Florida's new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, to leave her office after he refused to wear a mask.

3. Employers continue to struggle filling open positions in Florida

Over the last month, the state of Florida has generated more than 80,000 new jobs, according to a new report from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office. It shows the state outpacing the rest of the nation in terms of job growth, but employers said they are still struggling to fill vacant positions.

Employers continue to struggle filling open positions in Palm Beach County

4. Crew member says Alec Baldwin careful with guns before fatal shooting

A camera operator told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set of the film “Rust” before the actor shot and killed a cinematographer with a gun he'd been told was safe to use, records released Sunday show.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong





5. James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' dies

James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on "Friends," has died. He was 59.

'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59

Today's Forecast

A stationary front will continue to bring us periods of showers and storms to start the workweek. Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s.

South Florida Monday morning forecast (10/25/21)

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

There are no major traffic delays to tie up your commute, however, rain could hamper driving conditions.

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

The Rolling Stones made its first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show on Oct. 25, 1964. The band would go on to make six appearances on the show in the 1960s, performing a total of 17 songs.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."