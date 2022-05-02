5 Things To Know On Monday, May 2, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv

A U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing continued U.S. support to help Ukraine defeat Russia.

They spoke in Poland on Sunday after visiting Kyiv to assess Ukraine's needs for the next phase of the war and for a meeting with President Volodymr Zelenskyy. The members praised the courage of the Ukrainian people and said the U.S. would stand with them until they secured victory.

Pelosi was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia's war began more than two months ago. Her previously unannounced visit came just days after Moscow bombed the Ukrainian capital while the U.N. secretary-general was there.

2. Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76.

Her daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." The statement did not elaborate further.

3. What the Dolphins did with their limited draft picks

The Dolphins had the fewest picks of any team in the draft this year due to multiple trades.

After a long wait, the Miami Dolphins made their first pick for Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round Friday night.

Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, California linebacker Cameron Goode and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson were selected by Miami on Saturday.

John Amis/AP Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall plays against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

4. 4 South Florida prison officers accused of beating inmate to death

Four state correctional officers are accused of beating an inmate to death at the Dade Correctional Institution after he threw urine at one of them just before he was being transferred, authorities allege.

Even though the inmate was in handcuffs and "compliant," the officers began to beat him, agents said. On the way to Lake Correctional Institution in central Florida, the van made a stop in Ocala, where the inmate was found dead on a bench inside.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday announced the arrests of Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34. A fourth correction officer, Jeremy Godbolt, was arrested Friday.

5. SunFest musical lineup pleases diverse music fans

Over the weekend, SunFest featured 4 days of 50+ bands on three stages on the West Palm Beach Waterfront.

It's a lot of real estate to fill with musical talent from big-time national acts to favorite hometown bands.

Music experts and fans at the festival Saturday said the musical selection at this year's festival is vast including country, rap, classic rock, techno and more.

On This Day In History

The modern legend of the Loch Ness Monster is born when a sighting makes local news on May 2, 1933. The newspaper Inverness Courier relates an account of a local couple who claim to have seen “an enormous animal rolling and plunging on the surface.”

The story of the “monster” (a moniker chosen by the Courier editor) becomes a media phenomenon, with London newspapers sending correspondents to Scotland and a circus offering a 20,000 pound sterling reward for capture of the beast.

