Dolphins pick Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma on final day of NFL Draft

Fourth-round pick led Red Raiders for 3 straight seasons
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanm at 2022 NFL combine
Darron Cummings/AP
Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma runs a drill during the NFL scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanm at 2022 NFL combine
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 30, 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have selected Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma with their first pick on the final day of the NFL Draft.

Ezukanma was selected No. 125 overall in the fourth round Saturday.

He becomes just the second player drafted by the Dolphins this year.

Ezukanma led the Red Raiders in receiving each of the last three seasons before leaving school early to declare for the draft.

He capped his college career with 138 receptions for 2,165 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Miami selected Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall with its first pick in the third round Friday night.

