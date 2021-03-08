5 Things To Know On Monday, March 8, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. South Florida hospital giving COVID-19 vaccine to teens with pre-existing conditions

Nicklaus Childrens Hospital in Miami will begin accepting appointments for at risk teens and adults starting Monday morning.

The program is specifically for patients who are between the ages of 16 and 21 and have pre-existing health conditions such as asthma, cancer or diabetes.

In order to receive the vaccine, parents will need to provide a COVID-19 vulnerability form that must be completed by a doctor. To make an appointment, click here.

3. It's almost Election Day again... only in Palm Beach County

On Tuesday, March 9, 348,000 voters in Palm Beach County can head to the polls as 19 different cities and towns hold municipal elections.

Residents will decide on issues and candidates important to where they live when the polls are open from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Municipalities holding elections include Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Haverhill, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Pahokee, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, South Bay, Tequesta and West Palm Beach.

People who live in unincorporated parts of Palm Beach County do not have municipal elections to take part in.

3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down with Oprah:

Meghan Markle, who is biracial, told Winfrey in the interview that there were discussions among the royal family about how dark her son's skin would be.

Winfrey asked Harry whether he would have stepped down from his royal duties if he had never met Meghan. Harry replied that “I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped as well” until ”the moment that I met Meg.”

Prince Harry denied blindsiding the queen with the news that he and Meghan were stepping down from their royal duties. He did however say that his father, Prince Charles, has stopped taking his calls.

Joe Pugliese/AP This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" airs March 7, 2021. Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The medium has helped define the modern monarchy: The 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s first mass TV spectacle. Since then, rare interviews have given a glimpse behind palace curtains at the all-too-human family within. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)

4. Derek Chauvin's trial for the death of George Floyd begins today:

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

Floyd was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes, holding his position even after Floyd went limp as he was handcuffed and lying on his stomach. Floyd’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race.

Picking a jury is expected to take at least three weeks, as prosecutors and defense attorneys try to weed out people who may be biased against them.

Darnella Frazier via AP In this Monday, May 25, 2020, frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of a handcuffed George Floyd, who was pleading that he could not breathe.

5. Florida lawmakers weigh rules on union dues, ballot measures

The Florida Legislature enters the second week of its 60-day session Monday as it dives deeper into the process of winnowing the thousands of bills before it.

Among the bills before lawmakers in the next week is a measure unionists consider a union buster. The Legislature will also move to close a loophole that exempts some sexual offenders from having to register with authorities. And they will revisit the threshold for ballot measures to win passage.

You can read more on each of those bills at the link above.

Phil Sears/AP Flowers bloom near the Florida Capitol buildings Monday, March 4, 2013, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Florida Legislature convenes its 60-day session Tuesday. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

On This Day In History

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, loses contact with air traffic control less than an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur then veers off course and disappears. Most of the plane, and everyone on board, are never seen again.

