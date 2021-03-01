5 Things To Know On Monday, March 1, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Palm Beach County school leaders search for thousands of missing students

Thousands of Palm Beach County students are enrolled in the school district, but are not attending classes either in-person or virtually.

Through thousands of phone calls, the school district's reengagement team has brought more than 200 students back into Palm Beach County classrooms, both in-person and virtually.

The team consists of five case workers who make phone calls from 4 p.m. 8 p.m. each evening. This is in addition to outreach they are doing during the day.

2. Trump says 'I’m not starting a new party' in first speech following presidency

Delivering his first in-person speech since his presidency, Trump drew a line in the sand between his supporters and the remaining faction of the party that supported his impeachment at CPAC on Sunday.

While Trump vows a united Republican Party, he has dispensed abhorrence toward members of the party who voted to impeach him, endorsing opposition campaigns in attempts to unseat some of the 10 House members who voted for impeachment.

“I am not starting a new party. They kept saying he was going to ‘start a brand new party.’ We have the Republican Party. It is going to unite and be stronger than before. I am not starting a new party. That was fake news,” Trump said.

3. DeSantis leads CPAC straw poll for 2024 presidential race

The Conservative Political Action Conference, made up largely of far-right Trump supporters, held two 2024 presidential polls: One with the former president in it and one without.

Those in attendance at CPAC responded by making Trump their overwhelming favorite to win the Republican nomination in 2024. In a straw poll of participants, 55% said they would support Trump, while 21% said they would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The rest all polled at or below 4%.

Without Trump on the ballot, DeSantis was the leading candidate among those polled at 43%, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who polled at 11%. Donald Trump Jr. came in third at 8%.

4. 'Nomadland,' 'Borat' big winners at Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes were held on Sunday and were being held in both New York and Los Angeles with a socially distanced audience at both locations.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced that a $2 million donation would be made to Feeding America.

You can see the full list of winners at the link above.

5. Batter up: Spring training steps up to the plate

Spring training is in full swing over at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

Fans got to watch the opening day game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals. The stadium had pandemic protocols in place so guests could enjoy the games.

Some of it included a minimum distance of 6 feet between seated groups. The stadium also reduced capacity to 21%. Masks were also required.

Today's Forecast

Warm and sunny weather continues:

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

On This Day In History

On March 1, 1932, in a crime that captured the attention of the entire nation, Charles Lindbergh, Jr., the 20-month-old son of aviation hero Charles Lindbergh, is kidnapped from the family’s new mansion.

For three days, investigators found nothing and there was no further word from the kidnappers. Then, a new letter showed up, this time demanding $70,000.

The kidnappers eventually gave instructions for dropping off the money and when it was delivered, the Lindberghs were told their baby was on a boat called Nelly off the coast of Massachusetts. After an exhaustive search, however, there was no sign of either the boat or the child. Soon after, the baby’s body was discovered near the Lindbergh mansion. He had been killed the night of the kidnapping and was found less than a mile from home.

