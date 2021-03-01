Batter up: spring training begins in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Spring training is in full swing over at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

Fans got to watch the opening day game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals.

The stadium had pandemic protocols in place so guests could enjoy the games.

Some of it included a minimum distance of 6 feet between seated groups. The stadium also reduced capacity to 21%. Masks were also required.

Stadium officials said guests are encouraged to use a food service app to place digital concession orders from their seats and only use credit or debit cards only.

"I'm excited about the new players," Cardinals fan Dayna O'Brien said. "I am excited about seeing my favorite player, Harrison Bader. He's really cute. I am excited to bring my boyfriend here to see a Cardinals baseball game because he's never been to one before."

Many of the families who spoke with WPTV said they planned on having dinner around the stadium after the game.