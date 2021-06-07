5 Things To Know On Monday, June 7, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. NHC watching area in SW Caribbean Sea for tropical development

The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean. There is a no development expected over the next 2 days yet, but a 20% chance over the next 5 days.

"An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by Thursday or Friday. Some gradual development will be possible thereafter as the system moves slowly northwestward toward Central America," the National Hurricane Center reported.

Regardless of formation, computer models keep this system away from South Florida.

NHC watching area in SW Caribbean Sea for tropical development

2. Indian River County Sheriff's Office seeking missing girl

Emilie Floyd was last seen on Saturday, June 5 in the 100 block of 5th St. SW in Vero Beach.

She has short dark blonde hair, hazel eyes, stands approximately 5' 2" tall and weighs 120 lbs. She may be in the Fort Pierce area with her boyfriend, Greg Castel.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240, regarding case # 2021-76063.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office seeking missing girl

3. Mother of teen in girl's slaying faces tampering charge

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release that Crystal Lane Smith, 35, was arrested Saturday morning in St. John's County. She was later released on $25,000 bail.

An arrest warrant claims that Smith scrubbed a pair of jeans belonging to her son, Aiden Fucci. He is being tried as an adult on a murder charge in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who had been stabbed 114 times.

The arrest warrant says a surveillance camera inside the home recorded Smith washing her son's jeans, which later tested positive for blood. Traces of blood were also found in a sink drain.

Mother of teen in girl's slaying faces tampering charge

4. Harry and Meghan name daughter after Queen and Princess Diana

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said the couple welcomed their child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the statement added.

Lilibet is eighth in the line of succession for the throne. Harry and Meghan's children do not have titles like "prince" or "princess" because only the grandchildren of the monarch have those titles, although Queen Elizabeth made an exception for William's children, since they are in the direct line of succession.

Harry and Meghan name daughter after Queen and Princess Diana

5. Seven for Simone: Biles claims another US Gymnastics title

Simone Biles looks ready for the Tokyo Olympics. The USA Gymnastics star and world champion took home her record seventh national women's all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old easily captured her record seventh U.S. national title, beating runner-up Sunisa Lee by nearly five points.

Biles posted the top score on three of the four events, looking far crisper during the finals than she did during the preliminaries. Jordan Chiles was third followed by Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong.

Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title

Today's Forecast

Hot and dry start to the workweek:

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On June 7, 1893, in an event that would have dramatic repercussions for the people of India, Mohandas K. Gandhi, a young Indian lawyer working in South Africa, refuses to comply with racial segregation rules on a South African train and is forcibly ejected at Pietermaritzburg.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."