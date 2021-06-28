5 Things To Know On Monday, June 28, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. The latest in the Surfside condo building collapse:

As search-and-rescue efforts enter their fifth day, Miami-Dade County's mayor has confirmed that nine people are dead in the Surfside condominium collapse that happened early Thursday.

A total of 134 people have been accounted for and 152 people remain missing at the site. Four additional bodies, as well as other human remains, were recovered over Saturday night into Sunday.

A trench 20 feet wide, 40 feet deep and 125 feet long has been dug along the base of the rubble to assist in the search and to extinguish fires within the pile.

2. What we learned about the building:

A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had "major structural damage" to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs.

The engineering report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage. But it did note the need for costly repairs to fix the slab, as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls in the parking garage.

A 2020 study by FIU professor Shimon Wdowinski identified the 12-story condo building as sitting on land where subsidence was detected from 1993 to 1999.

3. Suspect accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer arrested

A man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head was captured early Saturday on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta that's affiliated with an all-Black, pro-gun organization, police said.

Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace, 29, was found in a treehouse on the 3-acre property during the execution of a search warrant, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a news conference.

The officer who was shot remained hospitalized, but was showing "positive signs of improvement."

4. Tropical development possible near South Carolina-Georgia coast

In the Atlantic, there are currently two areas being watched for potential tropical development.

A small low sitting off the coast of Georgia could become a depression or tropical storm by Monday evening as it drifts towards coastal Georgia or South Carolina. There is a 60% chance of formation over the next 48 hours.

A broad low in the Atlantic has a low chance of development.

5. One icon is in for the Olympics and another is out:

In front of around 21,000 fans at the The Dome in St. Louis, Simone Biles ran away with her second all-around title at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, automatically qualifying for her second Olympic team on Sunday night.

Serena Williams has dropped somewhat of a bombshell at Wimbledon, revealing she won't be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

In May, Williams said she was unlikely to participate in the Tokyo Olympics if she wasn't able to bring daughter Alexis Olympia with her.

On This Day In History

Sometime after midnight on June 28, 1969, in what is now regarded by many as history’s first major protest on behalf of equal rights for LGBTQ people, a police raid of the Stonewall Inn—a popular gay club located on New York City's Christopher Street—turns violent as patrons and local sympathizers begin rioting against the authorities.

