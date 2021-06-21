5 Things To Know On Monday, June 21, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. 12 dead in Alabama due to Claudette as storm restrengthens

Tropical Depression Claudette has claimed 12 lives in Alabama as the storm swept across the southeastern U.S., causing flash flooding and spurring tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

Ten people, including nine children, were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash Saturday, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock, who said the vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads. Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were killed when a tree fell on their house Saturday just outside Tuscaloosa.

Claudette is expected to re-strengthen into a tropical storm this morning over the Carolinas then move out to sea by this afternoon.

2. Stonewall Pride Parade fatal crash appears to have been accidental

One man was killed and another injured when a pickup truck plowed into them at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival on Saturday night in Wilton Manors, but it appears to have been accidental.

The driver of the truck, a 77-year-old man, was a participant who had ailments preventing him from walking for the duration of the parade. He had then been selected to drive as the lead vehicle, police said. Police said the driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators.

The driver, as well as both pedestrians, are members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.

3. Federal judge rules for Florida in cruise ship lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Florida in its fight against the CDC and its conditional sail order that has grounded the cruise ship industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It requires most passengers and employees to be vaccinated.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday granted a preliminary injunction Friday. The order means that the CDC cannot enforce its order against a cruise ship departing or arriving from a Florida port.

In his ruling, Merryday said "Florida is highly likely to prevail on the merits of the claim" that the CDC's order exceed its authority. Merryday ordered both sides to return to mediation to attempt to work out a full solution.

4. Tokyo Olympics to allow some local fans in venues, but no international ones

Japanese organizers have set a limit of 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues, but only for local fans.

This goes against the country's top medical adviser who has recommended the safest way during the COVID-19 pandemic is without any fans.

Fans from abroad were banned several months ago. The Olympics are set to open July 23.

5. Who will be the Republican nominee in 2024? New poll says DeSantis over Trump

On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beat former President Donald Trump in a straw poll taken at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

Attendees were asked to vote for all the potential candidates they approve of out of a 31-person field. The straw poll found that 74% of participants prefer DeSantis, but Trump received only 71% of votes.

While the gap between Trump and DeSantis is small, there was a large distance between them and the third-place finisher, Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz only recevied 42% of votes.

On This Day In History

On June 21, 1788, New Hampshire becomes the ninth and last necessary state to ratify the Constitution of the United States, thereby making the document the law of the land.

