5 Things To Know On Monday, June 14, 2021

1. Goodbye, tollbooths! Florida's Turnpike going completely cashless:

An all-electronic tolling system will enable cashless toll collection through transponders or license plate readers and eliminates the need for a vehicle to stop to pay a toll on Florida's Turnpike.

The all-electronic tolling system, which is something already in place in many other states, will rely on cameras, sensors and other advanced equipment to collect tolls electronically from prepaid accounts like SunPass or through toll-by-plate.

Sensors at the tolling points determine the number of axles on each vehicle, which establishes the appropriate toll amounts.

2. From the G-7 to NATO: Biden's first trip overseas in office

Today, President Joe Biden will make his entrance at a NATO summit in Brussels aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia.

He'll also highlight the U.S. commitment to the 30-country alliance that was frequently maligned by predecessor Donald Trump.

President Biden on Sunday declared that "America is back to the table" after leaving his first Group of Seven summit, where world leaders vowed to confront China, boost global infrastructure and donate 1 billion vaccine doses to the rest of the world.

3. Disney World making face coverings optional this week

Starting tomorrow, face coverings will be optional, in most areas, for fully vaccinated guests. Face coverings will still be required for all guests on Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

According to a news release proof of vaccination is not required, however, guests who are not fully vaccinated are urged to continue to wear masks in all indoor locations, and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation.

Physical distancing guidelines will also be relaxed for guests at certain areas, but some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may be temporarily unavailable.

4. Israeli parliament approves new government, formally ending Netanyahu's reign

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned bitter rival, becomes prime minister, presiding over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

After his 12 year rule, Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.

Sunday’s vote ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country held four elections.

5. Treasure Coast residents await new Lake Okeechobee water release schedule

Last week, the Army Corps of Engineers took another step closer to picking a new plan that will determine how much water could be sent to the St. Lucie Estuary for years to come.

The Army Corps released its data on the final five plans it could pick as its new guideline, replacing its current operations plan, LORS, established in 2008.

The new plan would go into effect in 2022 following the completion of the rehabilitation of the Herbert Hoover Dike around the lake.

On This Day In History

It's Flag Day! On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress adopts a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be thirteen alternate stripes red and white” and that “the Union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation.”

