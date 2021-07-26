5 Things To Know On Monday, July 26, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida leads the country in coronavirus cases, deaths

Officials said Friday that Florida will stick with weekly COVID-19 reports. That is despite cases again surging as the more infectious Delta variant spreads among the state's unvaccinated.

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 61 percent in one week by 73,166 as deaths rose by 282 in one week. The two week increase is 118,618 or 400%.

Florida is dominating the U.S. in most of the weekly coronavirus statistics: nearly 2 1/2 times as much as No. 2 Texas in cases and more than 50% above No. 2 Texas in deaths.

Fauci says US headed in 'wrong direction' on coronavirus

2. Disturbance off Florida coast has 30% chance of development

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is monitoring an area of low pressure near Florida that continues to produce a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

According to the NHC, environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for additional development and there is currently a 30% chance of it forming into a tropical depression in the next several days.

A Flood Watch remains posted for coastal Palm Beach County until 8 p.m.

3. Federal court lifts CDC rules for Florida-based cruise ships

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had temporarily blocked a previous ruling last Saturday that sided with Florida officials, but the court reversed that decision on Friday, explaining that the CDC failed to demonstrate an entitlement to a stay pending appeal.

Last weekend’s temporary stay had kept the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place while the CDC appeals the Tampa judge’s June decision.

The move Friday lifts the restrictions while the appeals move forward. The Grand Classica Cruise Ship is expected to return Monday morning to the Port of Palm Beach from its first voyage since the pandemic.

4. Florida homes overpriced by more than 20%, FAU study finds

Buying a house right now is competitive. FAU real estate economist Ken Johnson said they started to follow the price of homes in May and noticed that in Florida homes are overpriced by 20%

Johnson says the COVID-19 pandemic created an inventory shortage, and then mix that in with an influx of people moving to Florida, and there are not enough homes for sale.

Johnson predicts the market will correct itself over time. He advises anyone looking to invest in a home for equity to wait for that correction

5. How's Team USA doing in the Tokyo Olympics?

Simone Biles is set to compete in all six finals -- team, individual all-around, floor exercise, beam, uneven bars and vault -- at the Tokyo Olympics despite an uncharacteristically shaky performance from most of the United States women's team during qualifications.

The U.S. men's basketball team suffered its first loss in Olympic competition since 2004 to a scrappy French team that used a late 16-2 run to win 83-76.

U.S. shooters Vincent Hancock and Amber English took twin gold medals in the men's and women's skeet competitions. You can see more Olympic results at the link above.

Today's Forecast

Flood Watch until 8 p.m.; wet weather to start the workweek:

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On July 26, 1775, the U.S. postal system is established by the Second Continental Congress, with Benjamin Franklin as its first postmaster general.

