5 Things To Know On Monday, July 12, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people

Cubans in Palm Beach County rallied in solidarity with the Cuban people after a protest broke out in their home country.

Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people

2. Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Swashbuckling entrepreneur Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship Sunday, beating out fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

3. Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Mark Lennihan/ASSOCIATED PRESS A sign at Pfizer world headquarters is shown Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009 in New York. Under pressure from big investors and analysts to make a bold move, beleaguered drugmaker Pfizer Inc. appears to have one in the works with reported talks to buy smaller rival Wyeth for $60 billion. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

4. President Biden to talk crime with city, police leaders nationwide

President Biden to talk crime with city, police leaders nationwide

5. Donald Trump defeats Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 GOP presidential straw poll at CPAC

Former President Donald Trump won the Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll taken this weekend in Texas.

(AP Photo/LM Otero) Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas.

Today's Forecast

Some strong storms are possible Monday as an upper-level low moves into the peninsula from the Bahamas on Monday.

South Florida Monday morning forecast (7/12/21)

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Crash closes I-95 southbound between Martin Highway and Becker Road in Port St. Lucie. Delays back past Becker Road.

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

Alexander Hamilton, the nation's first secretary of the treasury and veteran of the American Revolution, dies on July 12, 1804, after being shot in a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."