5 Things To Know On Monday, February 28, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. UN Security Council to convene for rare emergency session on Monday

Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya asked for the General Assembly meeting to be held under the so-called “Uniting for Peace” resolution.

Eleven members voted in favor, with Russia opposing being the only member to oppose the meeting. China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from a vote.

The Russian ruble has plunged against the U.S. dollar after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia, blocking some of its banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

UN Security Council to convene for rare emergency session on Monday

2. Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities. At least for now.

In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It’s unclear what those talks would yield.

Exact death tolls are unclear. Millions have fled homes or the country all together.

Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

3. It's deadline day to save baseball's opening day

Major League Baseball negotiations to end the lockout are extending to the limit.

Management says a deal must be reached by the end of Monday’s negotiations to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule.

With that in mind, the sides are scheduled to meet starting at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than usual.

This will be the eighth straight day of talks at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

It's deadline day to save baseball's opening day

4. Early voting begins in Palm Beach County

Early voting has began from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 6.

Voters can make their voices heard ahead of time in the election for Florida House District 88 and 18 municipalities across the county.

Eligible voters can vote at four different locations, including the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office in West Palm Beach, the Wells Recreation Community Center in Riviera Beach, Ezell Hester Community Center in Boynton Beach and the Delray Beach Community Center.

Early voting begins in Palm Beach County

5. Sepp Straka rallies to win the Honda Classic

Sepp Straka is going back to Georgia in a few weeks. He's headed to the Masters, after pulling off a huge comeback to win the Honda Classic.

Straka, down by five shots entering the final round, tapped in for birdie in the rain on the final hole and ended up beating Shane Lowry by one shot to become the first Austrian winner in PGA Tour history.

He shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday to finish at 10 under.

Sepp Straka rallies to win the Honda Classic

Today's Forecast

Mostly sunny, but some late-day showers possible as a front moves in

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On February 28, 1953, Cambridge University scientists James D. Watson and Francis H.C. Crick announce that they have determined the double-helix structure of DNA, the molecule containing human genes. The molecular biologists were aided significantly by the work of another DNA researcher, Rosalind Franklin, although she is not included in the announcement, nor did she share the subsequent Nobel Prize award for it.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."