5 Things To Know On Monday, April 19, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Today is President Biden's deadline for all American adults to be eligible for the vaccine.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

The U.S. cleared the 50% mark just a day after the reported global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million, according to totals compiled by Johns Hopkins University, though the actual number is believed to be significantly higher.

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

2. NASA had their first controlled flight on Mars this morning:

The Ingenuity helicopter had successfully completed its historic flight on Mars.

The first powered, controlled flight on another planet took place at 3:30 a.m. ET.

You can watch Mission Control receive the first images below.

3. Indiantown looking to privatize fire rescue and EMS

According to Village Manager Howard Brown, it costs the village about $5.5 million each year to use Martin County fire rescue services. He believes a private company can do it for less money.

The proposal would have the village operate its own fire department with a mix of paid and volunteer firefighters and use a private ambulance provider to respond to medical emergencies with paramedics.

The proposal is not sitting well among many residents who voiced their concerns Saturday. You can read more about their comments at the link above.

Proposal to privatize fire rescue, EMS services in Indiantown

4. Closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial today:

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Thursday after wrapping up their witness testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd.

Today, both sides will deliver their closing arguments. After that, the jury will be sequestered as they deliberate whether to find Chauvin guilty in Floyd’s death.

Though it was speculated that Chauvin was possibly going to take the stand, he did not. Instead, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial today

5. Formula One racing into South Florida in 2022

Formula One announced Sunday that the Miami Grand Prix will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022.

It's part of a 10-year deal that brings Formula One racing to South Florida beginning next year. The date of the race on the Formula One calendar hasn't yet been announced.

The Miami Grand Prix circuit will be a little more than 3 miles long, have 19 corners, three straights and potential for three drag reduction system zones with an estimated top speed of 198 mph.

Christy Radecic/AP Formula One is bringing the Miami Grand Prix to Hard Rock Stadium in 2022.

Today's Forecast

We'll see a stormy weather pattern through mid-week:

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On April 19, 1775, the American Revolution begins at Battle of Lexington. When the brief Battle of Lexington ended, eight Americans lay dead or dying and 10 others were wounded. Only one British soldier was injured, but the American Revolution had begun.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."