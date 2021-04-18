Formula One racing into South Florida in 2022

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It's off to the races for Formula One in South Florida.

Formula One announced Sunday that the Miami Grand Prix will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022.

It's part of a 10-year deal that brings Formula One racing to South Florida beginning next year. The date of the race on the Formula One calendar hasn't yet been announced.

"The U.S. is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the U.S., which will be further supported by this exciting second race," Stefano Domenicali, Formula One president and CEO, said in a statement. "We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community."

The Miami Grand Prix circuit will be a little more than 3 miles long, have 19 corners, three straights and potential for three drag reduction system zones with an estimated top speed of 198 mph.

Formula One's foray into South Florida was met with resistance from some Miami Gardens residents who were concerned it would bring more traffic and noise to the city.

"The Hard Rock Stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula One racing is as big as it gets," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel, who also serves as president and CEO of the Miami Grand Prix, said. "We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula One and the FIA believe will provide great racing and we hope to create best-in-class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Miami."