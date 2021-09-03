5 Things To Know On Friday, September 3, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Gov. Ron DeSantis appealing ruling on masks in schools

A Leon County judge issued a critical written order late Thursday afternoon, explicitly stating that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials cannot ban local school districts from enacting universal mask mandates for students and cannot punish them for doing so.

But the legal fight is far from over. Shortly after, DeSantis, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida Board of Education filed a notice of appeal.

That automatically triggers a stay of Cooper's order, meaning state education leaders can continue to pursue penalties against school districts that enact sweeping mask requirements, according to Florida Chancellor of Public Schools Jacob Oliva.

State expected to take action against Palm Beach County School Board

2. Could Texas-style abortion law come to Florida in 2022?

Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini of Clermont said Thursday he would propose a similar bill to ban abortions as soon as a heartbeat can be detected for Florida's 2022 lawmaking session.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson said "the Texas law represents a new approach." He also called the Supreme Court's refusal to block the law "encouraging."

“We’ve been able to do pro-life legislation. I’m pro-life. I welcome pro-life legislation. What they did in Texas was interesting,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in West Palm Beach, declining to say if he supports enacting the same kind of law in Florida. “I’ve always been somebody that really does support protections for life as best as we can do.”

3. Are you ready for some college football?

Football is back and there are some exciting games to start the season. Miami will play Alabama and Clemson will play Georgia on Saturday.

There could be some divided households when FAU plays Florida Saturday night in what's expected to be a strong start to the Gator's season.

Florida State will have to wait until Sunday to play Notre Dame, but when they take the field they'll do so honoring a legend. Bobby Bowden's iconic hat and signature will be seen on uniforms, helmets and the field itself.

Seminoles to honor Bobby Bowden all season long

4. Dozens dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast

The remnants of Hurricane Ida blew into the northeast on Wednesday night and caused the deaths of at least 46 people as historic rains led to urban flash floods in New York City and surrounding areas.

Officials said at least 16 people died in New York, 23 more died in New Jersey and at least five were killed in Pennsylvania. A state trooper was also killed in Connecticut after his vehicle was swept away, the Associated Press reported.

Those deaths bring Ida's death toll to more than 50, though officials in Louisiana and Mississippi expect that number to continue to rise in the coming days.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida cause major flooding in New York

5. Are you ready to go dancing, queen? ABBA releasing new album:

Swedish pop band ABBA is set to release its first new album after nearly four decades with the 10-track album "Voyage" on Nov. 5.

The band also announced a "revolutionary concert," which will happen in London on May 27, featuring the band members performing digitally as avatars. The group said the concert would use "state-of-the-art motion capture technology" designed by George Lucas' special-effects company Industrial Light & Music.

ABBA also announced that two singles from the new album, "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don’t Shut Me Down," are both out now.

Eugene Gologursky NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 03: ABBA Wax Figures To Make U.S. Debut At Madame Tussauds New York with Broadway Stars from Mama Mia on September 3, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Madame Tussuads New York)

On This Day In History

The American Revolution officially comes to an end when representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Spain and France sign the Treaty of Paris on September 3, 1783.

