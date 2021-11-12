5 Things To Know On Friday, November 12, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Stuart Air Show takes flight this weekend

Organizers say the annual air show typically brings in about $2.5 million to the local economy, but the past two years were tough due to COVID-19 and weather conditions.

Organizers are expecting about 50,000 to 60,000 people to attend this year's event to watch the high-flying aircraft on display at Witham Field.

A full schedule of military planes, jets, helicopters and other aircraft will take flight starting Friday evening.

Stuart Air Show ready to take flight this weekend

2. Winter, star of 'Dolphin Tale' movies, dies in caregivers' arms

Veterinarians at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Winter the dolphin died Thursday night after fighting a gastrointestinal infection.

Winter was rescued off the coast of Florida in 2005 after she became entangled in a crab trap and lost her tail. Her story became the subject of the book and movies, "Dolphin Tale," which Winter stared in.

The aquarium announced it will be closed Friday to give the staff time to grieve.

Winter, star of 'Dolphin Tale' movies, dies in caregivers' arms

3. Court temporarily delays release of Trump's Jan. 6 records

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as the court considers an emergency request by former President Donald Trump.

The stay is intended to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against the release of the documents, which was otherwise scheduled for Friday without a court order.

The appeals court set arguments in the case for Nov. 30. before three judges, one of which was appointed by President Joe Biden and the other two were nominated by former President Barack Obama

Federal appeals court temporarily delays release of Trump's Jan. 6 records

4. Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee says she was target of anti-Asian attack

In an interview with PopSugar, Lee said that she and her friends were waiting for an Uber when a group of people in a car started yelling racist slurs.

Lee said they told her and her friends to "go back where they came from" and used slurs like "ching chong." Lee said a passenger sprayed her arm with pepper spray.

"I didn't do anything to them, and having the reputation, it's so hard because I didn't want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen," she said.

Jeff Roberson/AP FILE - Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials on June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. Lee also is joining the cast will join the cast of "Dancing With The Stars" for the show's upcoming 30th season. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

5. CDC, WHO warn of increased risk of measles outbreak

Health officials are warning that the risk of a measles outbreak is mounting after more than 22 million infants missed their first vaccine dose in 2020.

That’s 3 million more babies than in 2019, marking the largest increase in two decades and creating dangerous conditions for outbreaks to occur

Additionally, the CDC says only 70% of children received their second dose of the measles vaccine, which is well below the 95% coverage needed to protect communities from the spread of the measles virus.

NBC NewsChannel Measles file photo.

On This Day In History

On Nov. 12, 1799, Andrew Ellicott, an early American astronomer, witnesses the Leonids meteor shower from a ship off the Florida Keys. Ellicott’s journal entry is the first known record of a meteor shower in North America.

