5 Things To Know On Friday, May 21, 2021

1. Two potential tropical developments as NOAA predicts active season:

An area of low pressure 500 ENE of Bermuda is expected to become Subtropical Storm Ana sometime today/Saturday and move close to Bermuda over the weekend where the Bermuda Weather Service has issued tropical storm watches.

The NHC also highlighting an area in the western Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development. They're giving this area of low chance of formation over the next few days as the disturbance moving inland over NW gulf coast, but will still bring heavy rain.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday said they predict around 13 to 20 named storms with six to 10 of those storms becoming hurricanes.

2. Israel and Hamas agree to an unconditional cease-fire after 11 days of fighting in Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced the cease-fire Thursday, saying his security cabinet unilaterally approved a proposal mediated by Egypt.

A Hamas official told Reuters that the ceasefire would be “mutual and simultaneous,” though the organization has not yet publicly commented on the reported cease-fire.

According to CNN, more than 220 Palestinians, including more than 60 children, had been killed in the 10 days of violence. CNN added that during that time span, 12 Israelis had been killed, including two children.

3. Florida girl fights off would-be kidnapper and ensures evidence

As 11-year-old Alyssa Bonal fought the strange man who had just grabbed her by the throat, threatened her with a knife and dragged her toward his van, she had the presence of mind to get as much of the blue slime she had been playing with on him as possible, so police could identify him.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said when his detectives arrested Jared Paul Stanga late Tuesday after a massive manhunt, his arms were still streaked with blue dye.

Alyssa had been attacked Tuesday as she awaited her school bus, her near-abduction captured by a neighbor’s home security camera.

4. Tim Tebow returns to football in Florida with Urban Meyer, but not everyone is thrilled:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to a contract to play tight end, but not everyone is happy about it.

Current and former NFL players took to social media to let the masses know that they aren't pleased that a guy who hasn't played in the NFL in nine years and is playing a different position than he did at the University of Florida.

Kareem Jackson, Adewale Ogunleye, Chris Johnson and more took to Twitter to voice their displeasure when the news broke. Some players were displeased that Tebow, who hasn't played in the league since 2012, got signed over former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has yet to receive a second chance on the gridiron.

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2008, file photo, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, left, and coach Urban Meyer celebrate in the fourth quarter against Georgia during an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla.

5. The spirit of the 90s is alive as Friends and Hocus Pocus return

Walt Disney Studios announced Thursday that “Hocus Pocus 2” will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2022.

Disney says Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all set to reprise their roles “as the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters” in the follow-up to the 1993 cult classic.

“Friends” fans got another glimpse at the show’s reunion when HBO Max released the first full trailer for the special.



On This Day In History

On 21, 1932, five years to the day that American aviator Charles Lindbergh became the first pilot to accomplish a solo, nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean, female aviator Amelia Earhart becomes the first pilot to repeat the feat, landing her plane in Ireland after flying across the North Atlantic.

