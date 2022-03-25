5 Things To Know On Friday, March 25, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. 14-year-old boy dies after falling from ride at ICON Park

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old boy fell from a ride at ICON park and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Orlando Free Fall stands at 430 feet and is known as the world's tallest free-standing tower drop.

Investigators didn't say how the teen fell from the ride. The incident is under investigation.

2. White House says US will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The White House has announced plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing the country's war with Russia.

The United Nations says about 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war a month ago.

Biden also said the U.S. and Canada have discussed increasing food and wheat exports to battle shortages in Europe, given that Russia and Ukraine serve as the "breadbasket" for the content.

Today, Biden will travel to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda to "discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created."

3. What's next in the SCOTUS confirmation process

Witnesses from the American Bar Association, as well as those called by Democrats and Republicans, were in the hot seat Thursday to testify about why Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson should or should not be nominated for Supreme Court Justice.

Jackson finished her portion of her confirmation hearings on Wednesday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Jackson's nomination on April 4.

Supreme Court confirmation hearings: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson continues to defend record

4. Male birth control pill found to be 99 percent effective in mice

A contraceptive aimed at males was found to be 99 percent effective in studies when tested on mice, researchers say.

The findings, released by the American Chemical Society (ACS) on Wednesday, said that human testing of a nonhormonal male contraceptive could start as early as the last half of 2022.

The researchers said that most male birth control pills in development use hormones to target testosterone. The side effects can be tough, including depression and weight gain.

5. YOUR WEEKEND: Palm Beach Pride, Boat Show, ManateeFest, Mutt March, Dinosaurs, and more

From rainbow flags, to expensive world-class yachts, to roaring dinosaurs this weekend there are plenty of events to choose from to keep you busy. Clink the link above for the full list.

The 30th Annual Palm Beach Pride is Saturday and Sunday from noon - 6 p.m. WPTV's T.A. Walker and Joel Lopez will serve as emcees.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show takes float beginning Thursday, March 24 and ending Sunday, March 27 along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Marine dealers at Palm Beach International Boat Show optimistic despite fuel prices

Today's Forecast

Beautiful weekend ahead

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

In one of the darkest moments of America’s industrial history, the Triangle Shirtwaist Company factory in New York City burns down, killing 146 workers, on March 25, 1911. The tragedy led to the development of a series of laws and regulations that better protected the safety of factory workers.

