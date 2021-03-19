5 Things To Know On Friday, March 19, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. U.S. to reach 100 million vaccinations during Biden administration, but lifeguards left out in Florida

Last night, President Joe Biden announced that his administration will meet its goal Friday of administering 100 million vaccines within his first 100 days in office. It will be Biden's 58th day as president.

In Florida, the vaccine is only available to those over 60 or those with certain jobs like teachers and first responders. Surprisingly, lifeguards are not eligible as spring break brings travelers from around the country to Florida's beaches.

The medical director for Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue said about 20% of lifeguards are not EMTs and they’ve been left without access to the vaccine.

Certain lifeguards not eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

2. Florida once again leads in pedestrian deaths

According to Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition, Florida ranks worst in the nation for pedestrian danger between 2010-19.

The report said most streets are inherently dangerous because of how they're designed with wide lanes, a lack of high visibility crosswalks and long distances between intersections.

What solutions have been proposed? Narrower travel lanes, in-road lights for crosswalks and more.

Florida once again leads in pedestrian deaths

3. Matt Jones ties course record with 61 in Honda Classic

Thursday was the first day for spectators to gawk at some of the world's top golfers at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, where the opening round of the Honda Classic was held.

Matt Jones tied the course record at PGA National in the first round of the Honda Classic on Thursday with a 9-under 61.

Brian Harman shot a 61 at PGA National in the second round of the 2012 Honda Classic. Tiger Woods shot a 62 in the final round that same year.

Honda Classic attendees say smaller crowds make it 'kind of nice'

4. Bill Nelson to lead NASA? Washington Post says Biden wants former Florida senator

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Nelson, 78, as the next NASA administrator as early as Friday, the Washington Post reported, citing multiple sources.

The former astronaut-turned-longtime Florida politician was first elected to the state House in 1972. He later served in Congress as a member of the House and went on to win the Senate seat vacated by Republican Connie Mack III in 2000 until he was defeated by then-Gov. Rick Scott 2018.

Nelson seems to have the support of at least one Florida senator, Marco Rubio.

5. Trump Casino Miami? Florida gambling bill raises possibility

Donald Trump’s struggling Doral golf club near Miami could be thrown a lifeline if a Florida bill being hammered out behind closed doors allows more gambling in the state and the property is allowed to operate a casino.

The bill, pushed by the owner of a landmark Miami Beach hotel, faces strong opposition and it’s not clear the ex-president has done anything to lobby for it.

No proposal has been made public, but it would reportedly allow the owner of a gambling license attached to a jai-alai building or racetrack to transfer it to another property.

AP FILE - This June 2, 2017, file image made from video shows the Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, he is reversing his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world leaders' meeting at his Doral, Florida, golf resort. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)

Today's Forecast

Cold front pushing through Friday morning:

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

On This Day In History

On March 19, 2003, the United States, along with coalition forces primarily from the United Kingdom, initiates war on Iraq.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."