5 Things To Know On Friday, June 25, 2021

1. Crews working 'around the clock' searching rubble in condo building collapse

Officials say at least 99 people are still unaccounted for following the deadly collapse of a Surfside condo building overnight on Thursday, which killed at least one person.

An urgent search and rescue effort is underway using sonar equipment and multiple K9 dogs, and crews are tunneling into the rubble to find survivors.

Authorities said that once Miami-Dade Fire Rescue completes its search and rescue operation, the Miami-Dade Police Department and federal agencies will launch an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

2. What we know about the building:

The 40-year-old Surfside building that partially collapsed early Thursday morning was scheduled to undergo a recertification process this year.

Jim Rhinehart, Kast Construction vice president, said there are multiple variables in South Florida that make it unique for construction, specifically for structures built near the coast.

Rhinehart applauded the 40-year recertification process and said he was not aware of a location that has a more stringent approach for building codes. You can see his full breakdown of the structure below.

Facebook Q&A: What caused Surfside building collapse?

3. Ready to set sail? Cruises prepare for their comeback with new rules:

Following a federal judge ruling last Friday in favor of Florida in its fight against the CDC, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has received a green light to conduct a simulated sailing, however, the test cruise previously scheduled to set sail on June 25, will now leave a few days later.

A small, private group of pre-selected, fully vaccinated passengers will join fully vaccinated crew members onboard Grand Classica, now departing on June 28.

Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas ship completed a two-day test cruise and now they've released a list of rules for unvaccinated passengers including required testing and revealed some areas of the ship will be restricted to vaccinated passengers only.

Unvaccinated passengers will face more requirements, fees for testing on Royal Caribbean cruises

4. Did you get a blue alert on your phone? This is what that means:

A Blue Alert is a request for assistance from the public following the disappearance, assault, or death of a law enforcement officer. Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Florida police officer was shot and seriously wounded in Daytona Beach.

The officer's name was not immediately released. Authorities named the wanted suspect as 29-year-old Othal Wallace. A $100,000 reward is being offered for Wallace's capture.

Young said the officer approached Wallace Wednesday night as he sat in a gray Honda HR-V and was shot while "escorting him out of the car."

Hunt for suspect ongoing after police officer shot in Daytona Beach

5. Lake Okeechobee toxin levels measure 16 times higher than what DEP recommends

The Florida Department of Health issued a blue-green algae alert for the waters coming from Lake Okeechobee near Port Mayaca.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, samples taken on June 21st measured 130 microcystin toxins (micrograms per liter), more than 16 times higher than what the DEP recommends any person or pet come into contact with.

Currently, the Army Corps of Engineers is not discharging any water east and is in the process of developing its new lake management plan.

Lake Okeechobee toxin levels measure 16 times higher than what DEP recommends

On This Day In History

On June 25, 1876, Native American forces led by Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull defeat the U.S. Army troops of General George Armstrong Custer in the Battle of the Little Bighorn near southern Montana’s Little Bighorn River.

