5 Things To Know On Friday, June 11, 2021

1. Woman, 1-year-old grandson, gunman dead in Publix shooting

Three people are dead -- a man, a woman and her 1-year-old grandson -- in a shooting Thursday morning inside a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

"There is no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims," PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release Thursday night. "However, detectives are still investigating."

The gunman was identified as Timothy J. Wall, 55, of Royal Palm Beach. The victims' names will not be released because of Marsy's Law, Barbera said.

2. Congress votes to make Pulse nightclub a national memorial

Tomorrow marks the fifth anniversary of the attack on Pulse nightclub and this week the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation designating the site a national memorial.

It was a truly bi-partisan bill. It was introduced in the House of Representatives by Democrats Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Rep. Val Demings and Rep. Darren Soto, but Republican Sen. Rick Scott introduced the Senate bill. Scott was Florida's governor at the time of the massacre.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign H.R. 49 into law. The legislation is named in honor of the 49 people killed when gunman Omar Mateen attacked the club armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle on June 12, 2016.

John Raoux This photo taken July 11, 2016, shows a makeshift memorial continuing to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. The reports from about a dozen deputies released late Thursday, July 21, 2016, by the Orange County Sheriff's Office raise some new questions, answer some older ones and show the horror of the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

3. Florida education leaders ban 'Critical Race Theory' in schools

Top Florida education officials on Thursday voted unanimously to ban the controversial concept of "Critical Race Theory" from being taught as part of history curriculums in K-12 schools throughout the state.

Education Week defines Critical Race Theory as having at its core "that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies."

In an 8-0 vote, the Florida Board of Education approved a rule change which says "instruction on the required topics must be factual and objective, and may not suppress or distort significant historical events."

4. G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are set to commit at their summit to sharing at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with struggling countries around the world — half the doses coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K.

The leaders hope the meeting in the resort of Carbis Bay will also energize the global economy. On Friday, they are set to formally embrace a global minimum tax of at least 15% on corporations, following an agreement reached a week ago by their finance ministers. The minimum is meant to stop companies from using tax havens and other tools to avoid taxes.

It’s also an opportunity to underscore the U.K-U.S. bond, an alliance often called the “special relationship” — but that Johnson said he prefers to call the “indestructible relationship.”

5. Delray Beach native Coco Gauff clinches spot for Tokyo Olympics

Coco Gauff clinched the fourth and final U.S. Olympic women’s singles spot and is set to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000.

The 17-year-old Delray Beach native joins Sofia Kenin, Serena Williams and Jennifer Brady on the U.S. team.

Gauff claimed her spot with a victory over Sloane Stephens in the fourth round of the French Open.

Michel Euler/AP United States's Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

On This Day In History

Facing federalized Alabama National Guard troops, Alabama Governor George Wallace ends his blockade of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and allows two African American students to enroll on June 11, 1963.

